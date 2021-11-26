Black Friday deals include the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 and more on sale

You’re still in time to save with the latest Black Friday deals. The latest deals feature up to 31 percent savings on Chromebooks. For instance, you can pick up the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 that is currently receiving a 30 percent discount that translates to $181.99 savings, meaning that you can purchase a new laptop for $418. This model packs an Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 13MP camera, and a 12.2-inch display. One of the best features of this Chromebook is that you can also use it as a tablet, and its built-in stylus will make taking notes or doodling an effortless task.

Suppose that $400 is a bit too much for your budget. In that case, you can also consider the Samsung Chromebook 4 Plus, that’s currently receiving a 25 percent discount that will get anyone interested an $86.50 discount, leaving this laptop available for $264. This Chromebook features a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 6GB RAM, and 64 GB storage. And if you don’t need the plus factor with a larger display, you can pick up the Galaxy Chromebook 4 for just $180 after a $70 discount that represents a 28 percent discount. This model includes an 11.6-inch display, 4GB ARM, 64GB storage, and the same Intel Celeron N4000 processor.

If you’re looking for more options, you will also find the Lenovo Flex 5 convertible laptop going for $338 after a $32 discount. This model packs a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen display, a tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Unfortunately, it is not a new laptop, but it will be a great option if you don’t care about new products. Finally, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop is available for just $200 after a $90 discount. This last model comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, an 11.6-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage. However, this last product comes as part of the latest Black Friday deals that will be gone at midnight, so you may want to hurry.