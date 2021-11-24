Black Friday deals have also arrived at Microsoft.com

We are getting ready for one of the biggest shopping events of the year, as Black Friday is just around the corner. The latest deals come from Microsoft’s online store, where you will find several Surface devices receiving up to $750 discounts.

First up, you can get up to $229.99 savings when you bundle a new Surface Pro 7 with a Surface Pro Type Cover. This will let you get a new Surface Pro 7 laptop and a Type Cover. However, savings will increase depending on what you choose. For instance, options start with the Surface Pro 7 with either an Intel Core i3 or an Intel Core i5 processor, as both devices pack 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and they arrive with $150 savings. You will then have to add a Surface Pro Type cover that goes for $50 after a $79.99 discount. From there, you can also choose to purchase a 15-month Microsoft 365 plan, a Microsoft Complete for Surface Pro with Accidental Damage Coverage, and other accessories, including the Surface Pen, Surface Arc Mouse, and more.

The Surface Laptop 4 is receiving up to $200 savings depending on your configuration. For instance, if you want the best deal, you will want to take the 13.5-inch model with an AMD Rzen 5 4680U processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD that currently sells for $700. Other variants will receive $150 and $100 savings, so check them out to see if there’s something that you like. You can also get the Surface Pro 7 laptop without having to bundle it with other products, and it will get you up to $600 savings. The most affordable model starts at $600, and it comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage, but if you want the best deal, then you may want to consider the Intel Core i7 model with 16GB RAM and 512GBSSD.

Surface Pro 7 Bundle Surface Laptop 4 Surface Go 2

The more affordable Surface Go 2 is also on sale, and you can pick one up for $400 after a $150 discount. This model packs an Intel Pentium 4425Y processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. But that’s not all. You will also find up to $750 savings on the Microsoft Surface Duo, up to $700 cashback when you trade in one of your current devices, and more. So head over to Microsoft.com and take advantage of these fantastic Black Friday deals.