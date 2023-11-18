We have an excellent offer available for anyone looking to upgrade their media center, as there’s a rather affordable way to get you the complete cinema experience at home, as Black Friday deals will get you massive savings on some of Hisense’s best laser projectors and more.

Hisense L5H Laser TV X-Fusion $3500 $4500 Save $1000 Hisense's L5H Laser TV X-Fusion has a huge 120-inch ALR screen that will make your viewing experience more enjoyable. It features 4K 2160p resolution, an extremely bright image with 2,700 lumens that’s perfect for a home theater. $3500 at Best Buy

Savings start with the amazing Hisense L5H Laser TV X-Fusion UST Projector, which currently costs $3,500 after scoring a massive $1,000 discount. This is one of Hisense’s best products that you will love. It has a huge 120-inch ALR screen that will make your viewing experience more enjoyable. It features 4K 2160p resolution, an extremely bright image with 2,700 lumens that’s perfect for a home theater, and its Ultra Short Throw design means you don’t have to move it around to get the best angle. Set it up once, and you’re good to go.

Of course, you can also opt for a more affordable option, which also comes with $1,000 savings, as the Hisense 100L5H Laser TV Ultra Short Throw Projector now sells for $2,798 after picking up a 26 percent discount. This model is just as bright, but it comes with a smaller 100-inch ALR high-gain screen. If that’s still too much for your budget, consider taking Hisense’s PX2-PRO Trichroma Ultra Short Throw Home Theater Projector home for $2,498 and score 11 percent in instant savings.

Finally, you can also take the fun outside with the Furrion Aurora 43-inch Partial-Sun 4K LED Outdoor Smart TV, as this baby now sells for $1,200 thanks to a 29 percent discount that will get you $500 in instant savings. It’s not the largest display on the market, but at least you have to be sure that it will let you watch your favorite games and anything you want under almost any condition.