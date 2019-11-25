Amazon has been giving us some great deals lately, but that was before Black Friday deals came into the scene. Here we have listed some of the best deals available for you to choose what’s best for you.

If you follow this link, you will find all the possible deals that are available right now, but if you want us to help you narrow down your search, here are your options.

If you want Amazon devices, the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is $84.99 ($45 off) and it includes 8GB or 32GB of storage.

The all new Kindle with built in front light is $59.99 ($30 off)

The Fire 7 tablet with 16GB storage is $29.99 ($20 off) in its 16GB storage option, but you can also go for the bigger 32GB storage

The Fire HD 10 tablet with 1080p full HD display is $99.99 ($50 off) with 32GB of storage space, but you can still go for the 64GB variant

Now, the Fire TV Recast with 1TB of storage space is available for $179.00 ($100 off)

The Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa built in and Alexa Voice remote. It’s available for $19.99 ($20 off)

The Fire Stick TV 4K with Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Alexa and Alexa Voice remote built in is available for $24.99 ( $25 off)

The Echo Show 5 is also available for $79.99($10 off)

and last but not least, the Echo Sub is $109.99 ($20 off) and you can choose to get this device by itself or you can add an Echo stereo pair or an Echo Dot pair.

If you want a new smartwatch, Garmin watches are discounted with up to 25% off

Several Fitbit Versa 2 models have 22 and 25% off and you can find them here

Want a new camera?

The Canon EOS M50 mirrorless camera kit is available for $599, that is $300 off from its regular price. You can choose the body only, or you can get it with the video creator kit. Yes, you can record in 4K with this camera.

Another nice and less expensive option is the Nikon COOLPIX B500. You can get it for $226.95 ($73 off)

If you want more options, Panasonic cameras have discounts that go from 10% to 33% on several cameras, and you can take a look over here.

If you are looking for a new smartphone,

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are on sale and they include a free pair of Galaxy Buds. Discounts go from 17% to 27%, and they are all unlocked.

You can also go for a gaming device like the Razer Phone 2 with 8GB RAM, 64GB storage and a Snapdragon 845 processor for just $299.99 with free shipping

The Google Pixel 3 is also available with 64GB storage for $449.00 ($350 off)

If you want a new laptop, you can get the 13-inch MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage for $699.00 ( $300 off).

Finally, if you want a new TV, you can save tons of money on select TVs

You can get a new 32-inch Roku Smart LED TV from TCL for as low as 149.99, and find discounts that can go up to 47% off in here for larger and better screens

Samsung TVs are also discounted. The Frame QLED Ultra HD TV with Alexa compatibility start at $797.99 (11% off) or you can choose Samsung 4K HD Smart TVs with Alexa compatibility starting at $297.99 in here.

Finally, Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs with HDR and Alexa compatibility get you up to $500 off in select models you can find here.