So, Black Friday deals are raining right now, and your inbox must surely be brimming with more offers than you can actually read. But if you’ve been holding on so far from spending cash and waiting for the perfect deal to come up, this just might be it. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, a killer flagship device on a budget, can be yours for just $140 right now.

The official Samsung US Store is offering the unlocked Galaxy S20 FE 5G for just $140 with a trade-in deal. However, you can also pick a carrier-locked unit (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular) for the same price on the Samsung online store. You can choose between six color options, and the device will ship by December 3.

Originally launched for $699, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G packs flagship-grade hardware that includes a top-of-the-line processor, triple rear cameras, a 120Hz OLED display, and 5G support, among others. Right now, you can grab this excellent device with a trade-in discount for just $139.99 at Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Originally launched for $699, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G packs flagship-grade hardware that includes a top-of-the-line processor, triple rear cameras, a 120HZ OLED display, and 5G support among others. Right now, you can grab this excellent device with a trade-in discount for just $139.99 at Samsung. View at Samsung

However, if you don’t have an older device for a trade-in, you can still get the Galaxy S20 FE 5G at the lowest price it has ever been since launch. Best Buy is currently offering the Galaxy S20 FE 5G at an unbelievable price of just $500 for instant activation. And even if you choose to activate it later, it can be yours for $550 with no conditions attached.

And if Best Buy doesn’t deliver at your location or you simply prefer shopping at Amazon, you can still score a solid deal on this impressive device. At the time of writing this, Amazon is selling the unlocked Galaxy S20 FE 5G for just $549, which translates to a hefty discount of 22% on the relatively new device.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G offers a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 SoC handles things under the hood paired with 6 gigs of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It packs a flagship-grade triple rear camera setup that includes an optically-stabilized 12MP primary camera, a 12MP wide-angle snapper, and an 8MP telephoto lens. A 4,500mAh battery keeps the lights on, and it supports wireless as well as reverse wireless charging. You can learn more about how the Galaxy S20 performs in Pocketnow’s video review below: