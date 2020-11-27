Amazon launched its latest Echo Dot range in the US this September for $50. Within two months of launch, and on the occasion of Black Friday, the device is now up for grabs for a mastic discount of 42%. You can grab the latest Echo Dot for as low as $29 today. Plus, the 4th gen Echo Dot with clock has received a $21 discount as well, and it is selling for $39, instead of the list price of $60.

The new Echo speakers ship with a smarter Alexa and come equipped with the in-house AZ1 Neural Edge processor that performs on-device neural speech processing to make the virtual assistant more responsive. It comes with a Low Power Mode that helps save energy during periods of non-activity. Further, the new device is made from 100% post-consumer recycled fabric, 100% recycled die-cast aluminum, and post-consumer recycled plastic. Plus, there’s an LED light ring at the base of the sphere.

Both of these retain the same design as the standard Echo smart speaker. They feature a 1.6-inch front-firing speaker. Further, Amazon has added support for the tap-to-snooze feature on the new Echo Dot series speakers. As for the Echo Dot with clock, its display allows users to check time, temperature, timers, and alarms. The device is available in two color options – Glacier White and Twilight Blue.

As mentioned before, the 4th gen Echo Dot has a regular list price of $50. However, it has received a $21 price-cut, and is selling for $29. On the other hand, the latest Echo Dot with clock has a list price of $60, and it is selling at a discount of 35%. You can purchase it for $39.