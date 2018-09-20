Android

Galaxy Note 9’s Bixby key can’t be killed, but it shouldn’t be annoying

After a particularly demoralizing complaint earlier this month, Samsung acknowledged that it has a priority in minimizing the annoyance whenever the Bixby key on the Galaxy Note 9 is accidentally pressed, thus splashing the virtual assistant into full view.

Unfortunately, the Note 9’s key will never not be linked with Bixby — users could completely kill its functionality on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. But a late software update does allow users to head into the Bixby key settings and toggle whether one press or two presses will trigger Bixby. Samsung mandates that a press-and-hold will always open Bixby Voice.

If you’re still not happy with this — because you press a hardware button twice very often — find an XDA forums thread and keep on hackin’.

