We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Google was spotted testing biometric authentication support for its first-party Autofill service at the start of this year. Now, according to a report from XDA-Developers, the feature is rolling out to Google Autofill. It is being introduced via an update to Google Play Services.

Users can now add their biometric information to Google Autofill. The service will then require your biometrics before information can be filled into a form. Earlier, it had almost no safeguard. The only security it had was user’s lockscreen.

As per Android Police, the feature appears to have become widely available for users on Google Play Services v20.33.13. Plus, it is also available for some on version v20.26.14. You can check out the new feature by heading to Settings > Google > Autofill > Autofill with Google. You’ll see an Autofill Security menu where you can toggle biometrics..

You May Also Like
Galaxy Note20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Specs comparison
Best alternatives to the Samsung Galaxy Note20
Simply put, a smartphone that rocks a plastic build, merely 25W wired fast charging, and a flat 60Hz panel shouldn’t cost a thousand dollars.
Fortnite removed from Google Play Store after getting kicked off the App Store
Google says Fortnite violated Google Play Store’s in-app payment policy, but the door is open for discussions with Epic Games to bring back the hit game.
Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note20, Note20 Ultra 5G India release date set for August 28, suggests Amazon
The Galaxy Note20 is priced at Rs 77,999 for the 4G-only variant with 256GB storage.