Google was spotted testing biometric authentication support for its first-party Autofill service at the start of this year. Now, according to a report from XDA-Developers, the feature is rolling out to Google Autofill. It is being introduced via an update to Google Play Services.

Users can now add their biometric information to Google Autofill. The service will then require your biometrics before information can be filled into a form. Earlier, it had almost no safeguard. The only security it had was user’s lockscreen.

As per Android Police, the feature appears to have become widely available for users on Google Play Services v20.33.13. Plus, it is also available for some on version v20.26.14. You can check out the new feature by heading to Settings > Google > Autofill > Autofill with Google. You’ll see an Autofill Security menu where you can toggle biometrics..

