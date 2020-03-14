Author
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has stepped down from the company’s board of directors, after having served as its chairman until 2014. Gates’ move will allow him to focus more on his philanthropic efforts through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“Microsoft will always be an important part of my life’s work and I will continue to be engaged with Satya and the technical leadership to help shape the vision and achieve the company’s ambitious goals,” Gates wrote in a blog post.

Even though Gates is leaving behind the last vestiges of his leadership position at Microsoft, he will continue to serve as Technology Advisor to CEO Satya Nadella. Following Gates’ departure, the Microsoft board now has 12 members left.

