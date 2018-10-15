Bigger screens are coming to Samsung Galaxy smartphones next year

Samsung is prepared to do many great things with its Samsung Galaxy devices. Now, rumors would suggest that among these great things, we might see even bigger screens coming to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10.

According to some rumors, the new Samsung Galaxy S10 would have a 6.44” display, and now the Bell says that the Galaxy Note 10 would include a 6.66” screen. These would make these, the biggest screens ever to come in a Samsung Galaxy flagship. Now, we also have to expect a larger battery in the Note 10, plus enough space to accommodate the S Pen. The only thing that still bugs me is the rumor that says that we are losing the headphone jack in the Galaxy Note 10.