Bigger sales and smaller phones in the future of OnePlus

The CEO of OnePlus, Pete Lau has spoken with PCMag, and he has given us good news for the company’s future. Faster and better sales numbers, future 5G integration, security, and smaller phones were some of the topics that were discussed.

The OnePlus 6T is doing great in sales, they have seen a 249% boost in sales thanks to its T-Mobile partnership in the US. This means that their sales numbers can only keep on growing. The company is also planning on delivering a smaller phone in the future, but they will do so when they find a way to give us a small device with a decent sized battery. We are definitely getting a 5G smartphone from OnePlus, and we will probably see it first in Europe with EE, while plans for the US would include T-Mobile or Sprint. OnePlus TV was also mentioned, but no specific date for its launch was announced. We only know that this project pretends to give its users a “burdenless“ experience.