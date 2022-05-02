B&H’s latest Mother’s Day deals will get you crazy savings

Great deals keep coming, and the latest ones are found at B&H Photo Video, where you can get up to $500 savings depending on what you’re looking for.

First up, we find several iPad models receiving up to $70 savings. For example, you can get the entry-level iPad with a 10.2-inch display, 256GB storage, and Wi-Fi-only support for $459 after a $20 discount. Apple’s latest iPad mini is now going for $459 after a $40 discount on several color options. This option features an 8.3-inch display, Apple’s A15 Bionic Chip, 64GB storage space, and more.

And since we’re checking out Apple products, we must also include the Apple AirPods Pro, which are now available for $219 after a $30 discount. Or you can get the third-generation Apple AirPods with a charging case that now sell for $168 after receiving a $12 discount.

However, if you’re interested in audio products, we recommend you check out the latest savings on Bose products, where you will find the Bose Headphones 700 receiving a $50 discount, which leaves them up for grabs at $329. But you can also share your tunes with the Bose SoundLink Flex Wireless Speaker that’s now available for $129 after a $20 discount, and the best part is that savings are the same across the board, meaning that you can choose any of its three different color options and you would still be scoring the same deal.

We already mentioned Samsung tablets in our roundup, but B&H is including more options to choose from, as you can get the Galaxy Tab A8 with 128GB storage for $249 after receiving an $80 discount. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also on sale, and you take one home for $300 after the latest $50 discount.

However, the best deal comes with the Nikon D850 DSLR Camera, which is now listed for $2,497 after scoring a massive $500 discount. This outstanding camera features a 45.7MP FX-Format BSI CMOS Sensor, an EXPEED 5 Image Processor, a 3.2-inch 2.36m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD, Multi-CAM 20K 153-Point Auto Focus System, a 180k-Pixel RGB Sensor, Focus Shift Mode 4K UHD video recording at 30 fps, 8K time-lapse and more.

There are tons of options to choose from, so head over to B&H to check if there’s something perfect for that special lady. But remember that these deals will only be available until May 8, so you may want to hurry before all the cool stuff sells out.