We start today’s deals with tons of Apple products on sale. You can find the latest M1 MacBook Pro getting a $100 discount, leaving it available for $1,199. This will get you the Space Gray or Silver colored variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage space, but you can boost it up to 512GB storage for just $200 more. The M1 MacBook Air is also on sale, and it’s also getting a $100 discount, meaning you can grab the 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage space variant for just $899.

If you don’t need to have a laptop but your still interested in getting a new Mac, you can also consider getting a new 27-inch iMac with a Retina 5K display for $1,859 with $140 savings. This model comes with 512GB of storage space and 8GB RAM. You can also choose to wait for the latest M1 powered iMac, but remember that pre-orders for the 24-inch iMac, the latest Apple TV 4K, and the new iPad Pro models will begin until April 30. You can also get the new AirTag, since that’s already up for pre-order, and you can get one for $29 or a four-pack for $99.

M1 MacBook Pro

M1 MacBook Air

27-inch iMac

You can also save some money on the early 2020 iPad Pro models, as they are currently getting up to $150 discounts. The 11-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage space sells for $729 with $70 savings. The 256GB variant is $120 off, meaning you can get one for $779. However, the biggest savings come with the 1TB storage option, as it now sells for $1,149, which translates to $150 savings. You can also find great deals on the latest Apple Watch Series 6.

You can score an $80 discount when you get the Cellular 40mm variant in a Graphite Stainless Steel case with a Graphite Milanese Loop Band that’s going for $669. Or get one starting at $469 with $30 savings when you go for other color options with LTE connectivity on its 40mm variant. The AirPods Pro are getting a $30 discount, which leaves them up for grabs at $220. You can check out every single Apple deal available by following this link.