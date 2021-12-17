B&H Holiday Deals let you save big bucks on your favorite Apple products

We start today's deals with the latest B&H sales event. You will find some of the best and latest Apple devices on sale. We start with the previous-generation Apple MacBook Air that comes packed with a 1.1GHz 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a 13.3-inch Retina IPS display, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and integrated Intel Iris Graphics for just $849 after seeing a $150 discount. Unfortunately, your options are going to be limited to the Gold color variant. Still, if you want more color options and the latest model with Apple's M1 processor, you should consider the 2020 MacBook Air that features the same design, RAM, and storage space for $900 after a $99 discount, but this model packs more power under the hood.

The precious generation Mac mini is also on sale, and you can get It for just $99 after a $300 discount, but this deal will end today at 4:15 EST, so hurry! Another great option to consider is the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro that sells for $1,599 after a $100 discount on its more powerful variant that includes 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. And you can also pick up the 8GB RAM for $250 less.

You will also find the previous-generation iPad Pro receiving $200 savings, meaning that you can get the 12.9-inch model with 256GB storage on its Wi-Fi-only variant in Space Gray for $899. This model doesn't include Apple's M1 processor, but it is still powerful. It features Apple's A12Z Bionic processor, USB-C connectivity, afront 7MP TrueDepth Face ID camera, and it also supports the second-generation Apple Pencil.

Deals also include the latest Apple AirPods Pro, Apple TV 4K, Apple's entry-level iPad, and more amazing devices, so hurry up and check out every single deal. And the best part is that more deals will be added all the time.