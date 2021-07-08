Macs demand

We start today’s deals over at B&H.com, where we find a vast selection of Apple deals available, starting with the latest M1-powered MacBook Air that’s currently getting a $100 discount on its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. And if you are looking for more power, you can also opt for the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro that’s also getting a $100 discount, leaving it available for $1,199. If you’re interested in the latest Mac mini, you can also get it on sale with $40 savings on its 8GB RAM version with 256GB storage, and yes, it also comes with Apple’s latest M1 chip under the hood. You will also find the 16-inch MacBook Pro on sale, and several other Intel-powered devices, so take a look.

You will also find the latest AirPods Max getting a $60 discount, which means you can grab a pair for $489 in Space Gray or get the Silver variant for $499 with $50 savings. And suppose you’re looking for more affordable options. In that case, you will find the Sennheiser HD 450BT Noise-Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones going for $130 after receiving a $70 discount and enjoy up to 30 hours of battery life. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are also on sale, in case you prefer in-ear headphones, and they can be yours for just $100 after receiving $50 savings.

But that’s not all; you will also find the LG XBOOM Go PL7 Portable Wireless Speaker getting a $30 discount, which means you can grab one for $99. In addition, the Amazfit GTR Multi-Sport GPS Smartwatch in Moonlight White is getting $50 savings, which leaves it up for grabs at $80 on its 42mm version. You can also get a new SanDisk 512GB Extreme UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter for $87 after a massive $143 discount.

