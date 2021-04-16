We took the time to check out every deal over at B&H.com, and we found that there are tons of exciting products that are currently getting very attractive discounts. First up, for anyone looking for a new laptop, the latest M1 MacBook Air is getting a $50 discount on its 256GB storage space variant with 8GB RAM, no matter the color option you go for. This means that you can get your new MacBook Air for just $949.

If you want more storage space, you can go for the 512GB variant, but this one is listed for $1199, which is $50 more expensive than what you would get the same laptop over at Amazon.com. However, if you really want to pull the trigger, no matter the $1,199, we must recommend you first check out the 13-inch MacBook Pro that’s selling for the same price. This laptop features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB of storage space, and a $300 discount. You can also get a new Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Laptop with a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage for just $699 with $50 savings.

Monitors are also on sale, and you can get a new 31.5-inch LG FreeSync 4K UHD HDR VA Monitor for $347 with $50 savings. Or get the LG UltraGear 27-inch QHD HDR IPS Gaming Monitor for $297 after receiving a $100 discount. And if you’re still looking for something even more affordable, you can grab a new Dell 24-inch Widescreen LED Backlit IPS Monitor.

Other deals feature the Samsung Q70T 82-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV, which is getting a massive $1,000 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $1,998. If you’re looking for a smaller display you can take on the road, you can go for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A that’s now available for $110 with $40 savings. This will get you a WiFi-only variant with 32GB of storage space.

And finally, the Google Pixel Buds Gen 2 are also on sale, and you can get a pair for just $129. They’re currently getting a $50 discount on its three color variants. They feature 12mm dynamic drivers, up to 5 hours of battery life, which can go up to 24 hours with their charging case.