We keep on getting excellent deals. This time we will head over to B&H, where we find the latest M1 13-inch MacBook Pro getting a $100 discount, which leaves it available for just $1,199 in both its Silver and Space Gray color options. The 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with 256GB storage space and 8GB RAM, powered by Apple Silicon, making it one of the most powerful laptops in the market. Now, the latest M1 Mac mini is also on sale, and you can get one for just $829. This desktop PC comes with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and $70 savings. If you don’t feel like 256GB storage is necessary, you can also go for the 256GB variant, as it’s currently getting a $50 discount, leaving it at $649.

Another option for those looking for a new Mac is the 13-inch MacBook Air that’s now available for $899 in its Gold color variant. This translates to $100 savings, and you also get 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and the 1.1Ghz Intel Core i3 processor powering the show. If you’re looking for an iMac, the 21.5-inch version is currently selling for $1,349 with $150 savings, but you may also want to check out Amazon’s options before you decide to purchase.

We now move onto Apple’s iPad Pro models. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is currently getting a $100 discount, which leaves it available for $999 in its 256GB, WiFi-only option. Both the Space Gray and the Silver color options are getting the same discount, so it doesn’t matter what color option you go for. If you can settle for the 128GB option, you can also get it with $70 savings, meaning you can grab one for $929 or save $100 when you go for the 512GB version that’s currently selling for $1,199.

If you‘d rather go for the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro, you can also grab one starting at $749 with $50 savings in the 128GB storage option. The 256GB version isn’t on sale, but you can take the next step and grab the 512GB version for $1,049 after a $50 discount. Finally, the iPad Air is also on sale, and you can grab yours for $549 and save $50 when you go for the green color version. The Silver, Rose Gold, and Sky Blue versions are $20 more expensive, while the Space Gray version will cost you $579 with $20 savings in its 64GB storage option. And if you want the 256GB option, you can get yours for $699 in any color option.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is currently getting a $20 discount in its 44mm Space Gray Aluminum version with a Black Sport Band, meaning you can grab yours for $409. You can also get the 40mm version for $379, or go for the Apple Watch SE for $269. You can also get a new pair of headphones, as the Apple AirPods Pro are getting a $50 discount, leaving it at $200, or get the Powerbeats Pro that are selling for the same price and with the same $50 savings.