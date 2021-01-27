B&H Photo video has tons of devices on sale right now. We have found some attractive deals on Apple devices that include the latest M1 MacBook Pro, which’s now available for $1,219. It doesn’t matter if you choose the Silver or Space Gray color variant, as they are both getting the same $80 discount. You get the base model with 256GB SSD storage space, 8GB RAM, and one of the most powerful laptops available.

However, you can also go for the previous 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by an Intel Core i5 processor. The Space Gray version is currently getting a $200 discount, which leaves it at $1,299, and you get 8GB RAM and 512GB storage with two Thunderbolt 3 ports. If you go for the Silver option, you can save yourself $50 more. Still, the more affordable version is the one that features 256GB storage. It is currently selling for $1,099 with the same $200 savings.

Now, there are more options for those looking for a new Mac. The latest M1 powered Mac mini is currently $50 off, which leaves it at $649. This is the 8GB version with 256GB storage space. But you can get twice as much storage space for $849, and you still get to save $50.

The 21.5-inch iMac is also on sale, and you can get yours for $1,349 after a $150 discount. This version comes with a 4K Retina display, a 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD storage, 8GB RAM, and you can also add an AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics card to the package. Finally, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale, and you can get one for as low as $2,199. This gives you $200 savings, a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and more. You can find other models with up to $300 off, but that also means that they will arrive with more power under the hood and a more expensive price tag.

Now, moving on to Smart TVs, we find Samsung RU8000 65-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV with an awesome $600 discount, making it go for just under $800. If that’s still too much for your budget, you can also get yourself a new Sony X800H 43-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV for $448 with instant $150 savings. Just remember that this TV is getting discounts in almost every one of its different sizes, so you may want to check all of them put before deciding to buy. And last but not least, we have Lenovo’s Smart Display 7 in Blizzard White selling for $80 after a $50 discount.