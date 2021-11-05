We have found several exciting deals at B&H.com, where Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an M1 chip is getting $150 instant savings on its 512GB storage model with WiFi-only support. You can also opt for the 256GB storage variant that sells for $1,099 after a $100 discount. However, if you want to save on the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro, you will have to settle for the 128GB or the 256GB model, as these are currently selling for $749 and $849 after receiving a $50 discount.

You will also find the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones receiving a $120 discount, meaning you can get one for $180, and if you want to check out more earphone and over-ear headphone options, you can check out some of our previous deals posts that feature tons of choices from Apple, Sony, Bose and more to choose from. Whatever the case, these wireless headphones pack a 20-hour battery, three levels of noise cancelation, a Google Assistant or Alexa button, and more for you to enjoy your favorite tunes.

You will also find deals on Samsung’s 1TB T7 Portable SSD that is now available for $1430 after a $40 discount. Or get a new LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor for just $247 on its 27-inch model with 144Hz refresh rates, meaning that you can enjoy your favorite games and still get to save $50.

The Olympus OM-D E-M1X Mirrorless Digital Camera is also a nice option to consider, as this camera is currently receiving a massive $1,300 discount, leaving it available for just $1,699. Additionally, a more affordable Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Mirrorless Digital Camera with 14-42mm Lens is receiving a $100 discount, meaning you can pick one up for $699. Finally, the Olympus Tough TG-6 Digital Camera goes for $399 after scoring a $50 discount.