B&H early Black Friday Apple deals let you save $100 on the latest M1 Pro MacBook Pro and more

There are tons of Apple deals available at B&H Photo Video right now! You will be able to find amazing deals on some of the latest products, including the latest M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro models. For example, you can save up to $100 on the latest 14.2-inch model that comes packed with a 10-code Apple M1 Pro processor, a 16-code GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of storage space for $2,399 on both its Silver and Space Gray color options. You can also score $50 savings on the model that packs an 8-Core M1 Pro chip, a 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage under the hood, as it is now available for $1,949.

You will also find $100 savings on the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air, and the Mac mini, which are all powered by last year’s M1 chip. The most powerful offering of this selection comes with 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and it can be yours in Space Gray or Silver for $1,199. The MacBook Air also packs a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, but you can pick one up for $1,099 on any of its three different color options. The base model of the Mac mini starts at $649 with $50 savings, and it packs the same internals as the previously mentioned MacBooks. However, if you want to take advantage of the $100 savings, you will have to go for the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage model that sells for $1,199.

14-inch MacBook Pro 13-inch MacBook Pro MacBook Air

If you’re still interested in previous Mac models with Intel processors, you can get the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage for $999 after receiving a $300 discount. And the Mac mini with the same storage and RAM can be yours for $549 after a $250 discount. However, you will find that it comes with a less potent Intel Core i3 processor.

Other Apple deals feature the latest 12.9 iPad Pro that is also getting up to $150 savings. The new 8.2-inch iPad mini sells for $469 after a $30 discount, and you can also score savings on the latest AirPods Pro, Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini, and more.