B&H has great deals on the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact, XA2 and XA2 Ultra

We are very close to saying goodbye to 2018, and apparently, B&H wants to have enough space for upcoming smartphones. We can find deals applied to many devices. So it’s a nice opportunity to get yourself a Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact or other new products.

Right now you can save money if you desire to buy a Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact that’s currently selling for $450. That’s a $200 discount for an unlocked device with a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB in storage. If you want something else, you can also find the Sony Xperia XA2 for $220 ($30 off) and the XA2 Ultra for $280 ($120 off). You can also find discounts on the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier that’s $100 off, so you would only have to pay $200 for it. Finally, the Honor View 10 is also on sale for $380, but this offer is also available at Amazon.

