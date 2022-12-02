B&H is offering additional savings on the latest Apple M1 and M2-powered MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops, and you can save up to $450!

Cyber Week is in full swing, and B&H is offering some amazing deals on some of the latest Apple MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops. The retailer offers up to $450 discounts on selected models, such as the Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, equipped with the M1 chip. While this might be the older 2020 model, it’s still more than capable of handling multitasking, and even some graphics-intensive tasks. The MacBook Air 2020 can also be bought for only $999, saving you $250.

If you’re interested in finding out more about the Apple Silicon chips and their history, we have an excellent guide to help you get started. With all of that out of the way, let’s take a closer look at the deals!

Best MacBook Pro Deals

Whether you’re looking for a compact powerhouse like the 14.2-inch MacBook Pro, powered by the M1 Pro chip, or the lightweight 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip in it, B&H is offering massive discounts on some of the latest and older generation Apple M-powered laptops. The retailer can save you up to $450 on selected models, and it’s the perfect opportunity to save on Christmas presents.

MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 Chip $1149 $1299 Save $150 The new 13-inch MacBook Pro keeps the same old design but comes with the all-new second-generation Apple M2 chipset. The new chipset offers 20% better CPU performance than the last generation and a lot more. $1149 at B&H

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) $1449 $1899 Save $450 Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro is still a fantastic option for those looking to get a more affordable MacBook Pro. It features Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage space. $1449 at B&H

14-inch MacBook Pro $1999 $2399 Save $400 The 14-inch MacBook Pro is one of the most compact laptops from Apple that packs a punch. It has a large display, and the performance it can provide is unseen in other equally sized devices from the competition. $1999 at B&H

Best MacBook Air Deals

The current generation MacBook Air, powered by the M2 chip, is super powerful, but most people are unlikely to need that much to multitask and browse the web, while talking to colleagues or classmates on Zoom.

Apple MacBook Air $999 $1249 Save $250 Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is still one of Cupertino’s best laptops. It features an M1 chip, a 13.3-inch Retina Display, all-day battery life, and other great features. $999 at B&H

MacBook Air M2 $1749 $1899 Save $150 The latest MacBook Air is powered by the M2 Apple Silicon, offering even better performance than the M1 series of chips. It has an excellent battery life, and all the performance you need for multitasking, editing, and working on-the-go. $1749 at B&H

Mac mini

B&H also lets users save up to $100 on the Mac mini, equipped with the M1 chip in it. It can be yours for only $999, making it a perfect desktop computer for those with a mouse, keyboard, and a monitor to hook it up. If you want to upgrade your aging Mac mini, this is a perfect opportunity to save money.