B&H Cyber Monday deals feature the Sony a7 III and more cameras on sale

We have recently spotted new Cyber Week deals over at B&H Photo Video. The Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera with a 28-70mm lens receives a $200 discount, which leaves this amazing camera up for grabs at $1,998. The Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera features a 24MP full-frame Exmor R BSI CMOS Sensor, a 693-point hybrid autofocus system, a 2,36m-Dot Tru-Finder OLED EVF, a 5-Axis SteadyShot INSIDE Stabilization, built-in Wi-Fi, ANC, Dual SD slots, ISO 204800 and 10fps shooting, and more. It is a complete and well-rounded camera that will deliver fantastic photos and video.

If you already have Sony lenses, you can also consider picking up the body of the camera that currently sells for $1,798. If you want to get the best savings, you can also try combining the Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera with some of the lenses that are also on sale at B&H, taking your savings all the way up to $655 depending on the bundle you go for.

If you want a more affordable option, you can consider picking up the FUJIFILM X-T3 Mirrorless Camera that is available for $1,499 after seeing a $400 discount when you choose to purchase your camera with an 18-55mm lens. This camera features a 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans BSI CMOS 4 sensor, UHD 4K60 video, an X-Processor 4 with Quad CPU, a 2.16m-Point Phase-Detection Autofocus, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, and more. This camera is also getting a $400 discount on its model that comes with a 16-80mm lens.

Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera FUJIFILM X-T3 Mirrorless Camera Panasonic Lumix G85 Mirrorless Camera

Finally, the most affordable option comes as the Panasonic Lumix G85 Mirrorless Camera kit with a 12-60mm lens and an accessory kit that includes a memory card, a camera bag, and a spare battery. This camera features a 16MP MOS sensor, ISO 200-25600 sensitivity range, and other great features. You will also find tons of deals on Sony camera lenses with savings that go up to $400 depending on the lens you go for. So be sure to check them out.