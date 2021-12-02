We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Deals

B&H Cyber Monday deals feature the Sony a7 III and more cameras on sale

By Samuel Martinez December 2, 2021, 8:42 pm
Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera featured image Source: Sony

We have recently spotted new Cyber Week deals over at B&H Photo Video. The Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera with a 28-70mm lens receives a $200 discount, which leaves this amazing camera up for grabs at $1,998. The Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera features a 24MP full-frame Exmor R BSI CMOS Sensor, a 693-point hybrid autofocus system, a 2,36m-Dot Tru-Finder OLED EVF, a 5-Axis SteadyShot INSIDE Stabilization, built-in Wi-Fi, ANC, Dual SD slots, ISO 204800 and 10fps shooting, and more. It is a complete and well-rounded camera that will deliver fantastic photos and video.

If you already have Sony lenses, you can also consider picking up the body of the camera that currently sells for $1,798. If you want to get the best savings, you can also try combining the Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera with some of the lenses that are also on sale at B&H, taking your savings all the way up to $655 depending on the bundle you go for.

If you want a more affordable option, you can consider picking up the FUJIFILM X-T3 Mirrorless Camera that is available for $1,499 after seeing a $400 discount when you choose to purchase your camera with an 18-55mm lens. This camera features a 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans BSI CMOS 4 sensor, UHD 4K60 video, an X-Processor 4 with Quad CPU, a 2.16m-Point Phase-Detection Autofocus, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, and more. This camera is also getting a $400 discount on its model that comes with a 16-80mm lens.

Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera Product Box image

Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera

FUJIFILM X-T3 Mirrorless Camera Product Box Image

FUJIFILM X-T3 Mirrorless Camera

Panasonic Lumix G85 Mirrorless Camera Kit product Box image

Panasonic Lumix G85 Mirrorless Camera

Finally, the most affordable option comes as the Panasonic Lumix G85 Mirrorless Camera kit with a 12-60mm lens and an accessory kit that includes a memory card, a camera bag, and a spare battery. This camera features a 16MP MOS sensor, ISO 200-25600 sensitivity range, and other great features. You will also find tons of deals on Sony camera lenses with savings that go up to $400 depending on the lens you go for. So be sure to check them out.

Read More

Latest Articles

Search