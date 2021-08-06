Back to School deals are getting better. We have recently found a vast selection of Apple devices on sale at B&H. First up, we have the latest M1 MacBook Air getting a $100 discount on its 256GB storage model with 8GB RAM, which means you can grab yours for $899. If you want to double your storage space, you will have to go for the Gold color variant, as it’s the only one on sale, and you can get one for $1,099 with $100 savings, and the best part is that these prices are also being matched at Amazon.com.

You will also find several MacBook models powered by Intel processors on sale. For instance, the previous generation of the MacBook Air that comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space is getting a $200 discount, meaning that you can get one for $800.

The M1 MacBook Pro is also on sale, and you can get yours with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for $1,199 with $100 savings, or get the 512GB model for $1,349 with $150 savings. This model features a 13.3-inch IPS Retina Display, P3 color gamut, True Tone technology, and this may be your best choice if you want the Touch Bar, as the new M1X models are expected to ditch the Touch Bar in favor of physical function keys. You will also get Touch ID and many other great features.

Now, the same 13-inch MacBook Pro models are on sale at Amazon.com, and they’re selling for $1,100 for the 256GB and $1,300 for the 512GB storage models, with $199 savings. And if you want to get a 13-inch MacBook Pro for less, you can also consider grabbing the Intel Core i5 model that’s now selling for just $949 on its 512GB storage model with 8GB RAM that comes with $350 instant savings. You will also find SanDisk memory cards, portable SSD drives, AirPods, cameras, and more devices on sale. So take a look and see if there’s anything you need.