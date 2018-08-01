iOS

Back to School Deals on B&H include Apple Watch S3 and iPad Pro discounts

Summer vacations won last forever and you should start getting ready to go back to school. A great place to start is in B&H Photo Video, where the Back to School sale brings important discounts to many Apple devices like the iPad Pro and Apple Watch S3.

B&H Photo Video is a great place to go to if you’re a student and if you live in NY or NJ. The Apple Watch S3 has an $89 discount on the high-end stainless steel case models. Apple’s official Watch charging dock is only $71, and the 10.5” iPad Pro has a $180 discount, but let’s remember that a new iPad lineup is coming our way so maybe we can find better discounts in the following days. MacBook Pros are also getting up to $1,000 off, but if you want the complete list of devices and discounts click on the link in the description.

