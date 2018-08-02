No-bezel iPad hinted in iOS beta, iPhone announcement predicted for September 12

Ever since the end of July we’ve been hearing about an iPad redesign for this year. CAD renders following those rumors have surfaced, and there’s a lot of chatter about the possible features of this year’s Apple tablet. Reports claim that Apple will follow its design principles behind the iPhone X, to deliver an iPad with very thin bezels, no home button, and Face ID.

A tiny bit inside iOS 12 developer beta 5’s battery usage UI seems to confirm just that, as an icon apparently depicts a bezel-less iPad. While the same resources confirm Face ID, the icon itself doesn’t seem to show a notch on the iPad (though given its size it might not need one). If you’re skeptical, remember that this isn’t the first time an unreleased Apple device is being hinted by iOS beta versions. Last year, a HomePod software leak hinted towards a thin-bezel iPhone which ended up being the iPhone X.

Speaking of iPhones, there’s no official word from Apple regarding the date of the announcement this year. After analyzing past Apple events (going all the way back to 2012), Cnet’s money is on September 12 for the iPhone announcement with a release on September 21. We find it plausible, so until we hear from Apple officially, we’ll run with that.