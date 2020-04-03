Author
‘Zoombombing’ is the new viral trend that is making life miserable for others. But what Zoombombing actually is? Well, it is when an outside actor or prankster hijacks a Zoom call and disrupts it by posting objectionable content or other mischiefs.

But with Zommbombing reports rising alarmingly, law enforcement officials are now warning that Zoombombers can be charged with state or federal crimes. They can be charged for disrupting a public meeting, computer intrusion, using a computer to commit a crime, or more such condemnable scenarios.

“You think Zoom bombing is funny?  Let’s see how funny it is after you get arrested,” said Matthew Schneider, United States Attorney for Eastern Michigan in a statement. Also, people whose Zoom calls have been disrupted by hackers or pranksters can report the incident before the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center portal here.

Source: US DOJ

