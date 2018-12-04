Android

Beta version of Apple Music expands to Android tablets

Long out of its beta phase, the Apple Music app for Android has matrued right along with the streaming platform. That said, it was made only for phones — Apple has been tepid to step into other form factors that Google has domain over, like Chromecast.

Well, the company has made a small step toward progress. And by small, we mean really small in proportional terms. It has developed a tablet UI for Android users. It’s available via beta version 2.7 — mobile users can join the beta group by scrolling to the bottom of the Play Store listing and enrolling in the program.

Other tweaks included in the update should smooth and debug the experience overall.

