BestBuy cancels all Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-orders

The story of the Samsung Galaxy Fold slowly starts to become a drama. You are familiar by now with the issues that plagued the first batch of devices that was sent out to reviewers, and then units were recalled. A design flaw resulted in debris getting under the protective sheet and the display, through the hinge mechanism, which led to screens malfunctioning. Also, a protective sheet that shouldn’t be removed renders the device’s display unusable if indeed removed.

Samsung cancelled the launch of the Galaxy Fold and is currently working hard on fixing the issues. According to the latest information from the company, they are making progress, but a solid launch date has not yet been announced. As a result of that, BestBuy notified customers that it has now cancelled all current Galaxy Fold pre-orders.

Because we put our customers first and want to ensure they are taken care of in the best possible manner, Best Buy has decided to cancel all current pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Fold. — BestBuy

While BestBuy said it was working closely with Samsung to deliver the Galaxy Fold to customers as soon as possible, it is unknown how long that will take. So, if you had a pre-order at BestBuy, you will likely have to re-order your device again once it becomes available, or grab it from somewhere else.