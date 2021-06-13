A messy or cramped workspace doesn’t make for an ideal work environment, and for someone with a desk job revolving around computers, cables can be the bane of their existence. So one method to reduce the number of wires on your desk would be to switch over to wireless accessories. In this article, we’ve listed twelve wireless mouse options you should consider buying for your Mac.

Note: Every MacBook launched after 2015 offers only USB C ports for connectivity, so you may need an adapter if you buy a dongle-based device. But keeping in mind how the micro USB standard has reduced in popularity, this list only consists of options that charge via USB C Cables or feature AA cells.

Satechi M1 Affordable and Simple Satechi's M1 Mouse comes with a dual-tone finish that's simple and attractive. With its symmetric shape, this mouse should be comfortable to use for both left and right-handed users. It has a rechargeable battery that can last 45 days between charges and features a Type C port. The device will connect to your Mac via Bluetooth. View at Amazon

Apple Magic Mouse 2 For Integration Apple's Magic Mouse is a default option that most Mac users should consider if they're looking to keep using the OS's gesture-based control scheme. While the device has a questionable charging setup, it recharges via a Lightning cable packaged with iPhones, giving it points for convenience. It also connects to your Mac via Bluetooth. View at Amazon

Logitech M331 Silent Plus Mouse For the Silence Logitech's M331 Silent Plus is an affordable option worth considering if you're looking for a compact mouse that doesn't make significant noise while you click away. This mouse uses a AA cell, which Logitech claims can keep it working for 24 months. It'll connect to your Mac via a USB Receiver. View at Amazon

Logitech ERGO M575 For Cramped Spaces Ergo M575 is a mouse perfect for users in compact workspaces. The trackball is large enough to give you enough margin for movements, and the extra buttons placed near the ball can allow for macro setups if a user wants them. The device uses a AA cell, which Logitech claims can keep it powered for 20 months if you use Bluetooth or 24 months if you decide to connect via its USB Receiver. View at Amazon

Anker Vertical Mouse For Comfort Anker's Vertical Mouse is a cost-effective option to consider if you're looking for a more comfortable device to use. It uses a AA cell to operate and claims a battery life of 18 months, assisted by a power-saving mode that cuts off supply after eight minutes of inactivity. You can connect it to your Mac via its included USB Receiver. View at Amazon

Logitech MX Vertical Mouse Comfort with Added Features MX Vertical is a mouse perfect for power users. It comes with Logitech's Flow Technology which allows you to use it between three different computers. It can connect to any device via Bluetooth or its Unifying USB Receiver. The device claims a battery of four months on a single charge and that a one-minute charging session through its USB C Port can leave it powered for three hours. View at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3 For the Pro MX Master 3 for Mac is a device that's perfect for Pro users. It features Logitech's Flow Technology and a unique gesture control mode catered for macOS. Its MagSpeed Wheel also allows for faster and more precise scrolling. The Mac version comes without a Unifying Receiver and connects only via Bluetooth. This mouse claims a battery of 70 days on a single charge and recharges through a USB C Port located at the top of the device. View at Amazon

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 For those on the Move MX Anywhere 3 for Mac is an accessory very similar to the MX Master. But it gives up on the gesture feature and the extra scroll for a more cost-effective approach towards precision control and a more subtle design. The Mac version comes without a Unifying Receiver and connects only via Bluetooth. It promises 70 days of battery with a single charge and features a USB C Port for when it needs juice. View at Amazon

Logitech M720 Triathlon For those with Multiple Devices M720 Triathlon is an option worth your money if you switch between several devices and are looking to do so on a budget. With Logitech's Easy-Switch Technology, this accessory can connect to three devices and shift at the touch of a button. It also has a claimed battery life of 24 months, powered by an AA cell. It connects via a Unifying Receiver and can have its controls modified by Logitech Options Software. View at Amazon

Logitech G Pro Wireless For those who like Sensitivity Logitech G Pro Wireless is the device to consider if you want a mouse with high sensitivity but a minimalistic look. It comes with a rechargeable battery that'll last for 48 hours and connects to your Mac via its USB Receiver. It charges via a USB C Port or a wireless charging mat. View at Amazon

Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE For those who like Large Mice Dark Core RGB Pro SE is an option you should look into if you want a device comfortable for long sessions. It can connect your Mac via Bluetooth or through SlipStream Wireless technology that uses a USB Adapter. The mouse claims to have a battery life of 50 hours but charges wirelessly using the accessory mouse pad. If looking for a wired option, it also has a USB C Port for charging. View at Amazon

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless For Gamers who like Batteries The Aerox 3 Wireless is the only option on this list that provides high sensitivity tracking with more than two days of battery life. It can connect to your Mac via Bluetooth or its included adapter to provide tracking capability for 200 hours. It charges via a USB C Port and has support for quick charge technology. View at Amazon

Our Wireless Mouse Recommendations

With the countless options available, choosing a wireless mouse can be very difficult but below are our thoughts on some of the options mentioned in our list.

If you’re looking for a wireless mouse experience that would remain in line with what Apple already offers via the MacBook’s trackpad, you shouldn’t look further than the Magic Mouse 2. It does have a rather odd charging scenario that can leave you without a mouse while it charges, so we recommend making sure to keep it topped up when you find the chance.

If you’re looking for above-average sensitivity, then the best mice you should consider are part of Logitech’s MX Master or MX Anywhere Series. But keep in mind, the Mac-specific versions of these devices do not come with a Unifying USB Receiver and can only connect to your device via Bluetooth.

Finally, if you’re looking for the highest precision wireless mouse option for Mac without cutting back on battery life, the Aerox 3 Wireless has to be your go-to as it can last for several long sessions, be it work or play. Also, if you’re suffering from issues that prevent you from using traditional mice, the Anker Vertical Mouse is a great device to start your hunt for the perfect mouse.