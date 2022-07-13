True Wireless Earbuds are difficult to choose between as there are a lot of factors that one needs to consider when making a choice. Fortunately, here at Pocketnow, we come across many earbuds, getting the opportunity to use them and understand why they stand out. Thus, to help make your decision easier, we have picked out the best options currently available on the market.

The list contains earbuds that are the best because of their audio quality and feature set, then there are those pairs you can sweat in with comfort being at the all-time highest, and then is also the budget product, which does just a little bit of everything! So, without further ado, here's Pocketnow's guide for the best wireless earbuds in 2022!

Best for most: Nothing Ear 2

Sanuj Bhatia / Pocketnow

When the Ear 1 launched in 2021, Carl Pei's Nothing drove sales by generating hype around the product's design and feature set; the package was great for $100 and still justified after the price increase to $150. In 2023, after the successful launch of its smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1, the brand brought to market its second-generation wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear 2. The earbuds cost $150 and showcase an overall improvement, akin to a new generation product, without changing much that we liked about the first generation.

Regarding audio, the Ear 2 features 11.6mm drivers, similar to the Nothing Ear 1, but with improvements that make them sound more detailed and clear, leaving behind the muddy bass the Ear 1 played in some songs. Noise cancelation has also turned up a notch with this generation, while connectivity issues are non-existent.

Much has stayed the same regarding battery life, as the Nothing Ear 2 allows six hours of listening without ANC and four hours when ANC is active; the case provides an additional 27 and 18 hours of listening time, respectively. And if you plan on using them for workouts, there is an IP54 rating on the earbuds. Nothing also has an IP55 rating on the case.

Nothing Ear 2 Best Value Nothing Ear (2) are the new true wireless earbuds from the London-based brand. The new earbuds come with features such as Hi-Res Audio, LHDC 5.0 technology, Personal Sound Profile, Dual Connection, Clear Voice Technology, and much more. There is support for Active Noise Cancelation, and the earbuds also have an IP54 rating. $139 at Amazon $149 at Nothing

Alternates

Best premium earbuds: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

When it comes to audio devices, there is always a range of devices that you'll see in the market, spread on the basis of price. Now, while the odd set of earphones that costs more than $100 will be more than satisfactory for most, there is often a pair that blows the competition out of the water, and that is the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II.

These are the best noise-canceling earbuds available on the market and well justify their $300 asking price. It outshines the Sony WF-1000XM4, the second-generation AirPods Pro, and others, giving the market an option that offers excellent isolation from the surroundings.

The listening experience on these is unmatched owing to the tuning and ANC, while the transparency mode is at a point where it offers a toe to toe comparison with AirPods. The earbuds also feature an IPX4 rating, which makes them reasonable for gyms, where we think they'd be of great use too.

As for battery life, the QuietComfort Earbuds II is said to last six hours with ANC active, with the case providing three additional charges, sending the total listening time to 24 hours before you'll need to find a charger.

Bose QuietComfort EarBuds 2 Premium Pick If you’re looking for the best sounding, and best noise-canceling wireless earbuds, then the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 is the clear winner in 2023. These earbuds provide a headphone-like experience, and the noise cancelation is hands down the best we’ve ever heard. See at Amazon See at Best Buy See at Adorama

Alternates

Best for iPhone users: Apple AirPods Pro 2

It's known that Apple doesn't often reinvent the wheel; rather, it takes an approach where it improves its winning formula. And that's the case with the $249 second-generation AirPods Pro. The earbuds look and fit the same as the first-generation, but the noticeably improved noise-canceling, audio performance, and quality of life improvements, once again, make these our go-to recommendation for iPhone owners.

You'll find the second-generation AirPods Pro continues to output audio that's always pleasing to the ear, with no serious inclination towards bass or other audio characteristics. It ensures that the output sounds pleasant and detailed regardless of what you're doing, be it watching a movie, hearing to a podcast, or playing the latest album from your favorite artist on repeat.

As for features that will make a difference in your day-to-day life, the AirPods Pro case now features a built-in speaker that will help you find if you've misplaced it via the Find My app. The U1 chip found in AirTags is built into the device, too, allowing you to track its location when required.

Lastly, battery life sees an increase, with the earbuds now rated to last for six hours of listening time (with ANC active) on a single charge. The case provides an additional 24 hours and supports wireless charging via MagSafe charging pads, Apple Watch pucks, and Qi-compatible chargers. Also, both the AirPods and the charging case feature an IPX4 rating.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Best for iPhone The new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) features a new touch control navigation on the stems, better audio drivers, improved noise-cancellation and transparency features, and more. The case comes with an Apple U1 chip, that lets users track down their AirPods Pro using the Find My network, and there’s also a set of speaker holes on the bottom to sound an alarm. $199 at Amazon $249 at Best Buy $249 at Adorama

Alternate

Apple AirPods 3 Alternate for iPhone Users AirPods 3 support Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and has force sensors that let you easily control the earbuds while listening to music, watching movies, or taking a call. The earbuds are sweat and water-resistant and can last up to 6 hours on a single charge or 30 hours provided by the charging case. $159 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy

Best for Samsung Galaxy users: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

While Apple has been known for its walled garden approach, in 2023, there isn't a limit on companies that are trying to emulate the Cupertino giant. And Samsung is one of those that have successfully achieved this. In the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — which costs $229 — lies a pair of earbuds that works well with almost every device on the market, but when connected with one of the best Samsung Galaxy smartphones, it takes things up a notch, allowing users to stream 24-bit hi-fi audio.

The earbuds boast a more compact design — 15 percent smaller than the Galaxy Buds Pro — that sits deeper in your ears, providing a great seal. The earbuds also weigh less (5.5 grams per bud, close to the second-generation AirPods Pro's 5.3 grams weight), adding to the aspect of comfort.

Battery life on these earbuds is par for the course, promising five hours of listening time with ANC active and eight when inactive; the case adds 18 and 28 hours, respectively. Water resistance on these earbuds is also higher, with an IPX7 rating present, although there isn't any information available for the case.

Nevertheless, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are by far Samsung's best wireless earbuds. They're comfortable for all-day wear and deliver great sound quality and noise cancellation. When paired with a Samsung phone, the integrations make them a breeze to use, but feel free to pair them with any other Android device out there, too, and enjoy the user experience!

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Best for Samsung Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features outstanding Intelligent Active Noise Cancelation to quiet even the loudest sounds around you, delivering an incredible studio quality experience, an IPX7 rating, and other great features. $113 at Amazon $229 at Best Buy

Best for Android users: Sony LinkBuds S

Source: Sony

While the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is a fantastic pick for Android users, there is a boatload of other options that can serve as great alternatives too. And topping this list is the Sony LinkBuds S, which fits into Sony's lineup between the budget WF-C500 and flagship WF-1000XM4, and offers a mix of their features too.

They're ideal for long-term wear, owing to the smaller, lightweight design, and their audio quality is several levels above the budget WF-C500 and only a few steps below the WF-1000XM4. I've felt the WF-1000XM4 to be uncomfortable for long-term wear, as they are quite heavy (each LinkBuds S weighs 4.8 grams while the WF-1000XM4 earbuds weigh 7.3 grams), and the foam tips, while great at providing a seal are quite coarse.

After Apple, Sony also has one of the most natural-sounding transparency modes after Apple's implementation. Hence, it's a great pick if you find yourself in an environment where listening to others is a common activity. To end, the Sony LinkBuds S is designed to last up to six hours on a single charge (with ANC active), and the case adds another 14 hours of listening.

Sony Linkbuds S Best for Android The new Sony LinkBuds S comes with an up to 6 hours of battery life, and 20 hours with the charging case. It features ANC and Ambient Sound features, and it has a noticeable improvement in sound quality compared to other competitive wireless earbuds. $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

Alternates

Best for workouts: Beats Fit Pro

If you tend to spend a lot of time performing rigorous activities, be it at the gym or outdoors, having a pair of earbuds with a stable fit is key, and this aspect of the Beats Fit Pro makes it our top pick for workout earbuds. Plus, at $200, it's a great deal for the audio performance you get out of it.

Wingtips permanently built into the design of the earbuds bring about the stable fit we speak of, allowing them to sit well within your ears' cavity. But in addition to the fit, the earbuds' support for an IPX4 rating and ANC also make them an ideal contender, as this won't let sweat and water serve as barriers for long-term use or the noise around you.

The earbuds also have many quality-of-life features, albeit some will only come to light if you use an iPhone. But this shouldn't serve as a barrier for interested buyers with an Android device, as many of the features you would want to have control over are available via the Beats app. Lastly, the Beats Fit Pro offers up to six hours of listening time and an additional 18 hours with its charging case. You can also use a five-minute charge to get nearly an hour of playback.

Beats Fit Pro Best for Workouts The Beats Fit Pro is packed with features that make it one of the top premium-budget wireless earbuds on the market. It features Apple H1 chip, "Hey, Siri," class 1 Bluetooth, Spatial Audio, and IPX4 water resistance, up to 24 hours battery life, high-quality audio calls, and various ANC modes. The best part? The Beats Fit Pro supports both Android and iOS devices. $199 at Amazon $199 at Best Buy

Alternates

Jabra Elite 7 Active Also Great for Workouts Jabra Elite 7 Active is a great pair of earbuds that are perfect for gym-goers. It features ShakeGrip technology featuring a unique rubber material that helps the earbuds stay put in your ears. The earbuds will last eight hours on a charge and provide another 22 hours of listening via the case. See at Amazon See at Amazon

Best budget: OnePlus Nord Buds 2

If you're on a budget, picking the right set of wireless buds is of increased importance, and we think the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are the ideal choice. At $59, these pack hardware and features that we often see in earbuds which cost over $100. The 12.4 mm drivers produce the somewhat bassy audio profile on these earbuds, add to this usable ANC, and you have a pair of earbuds that don't disappoint, especially for the cost. Now, it could be better for some types of music, but it does get the job done.

The control scheme on the earbuds depends on touch panels rather than a pressable button, which is also well-implemented. As for IP ratings, OnePlus has an IP55 rating for the earbuds themselves, but the case doesn't have any protection from water.

Lastly, the battery life on the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is also respectable, with the earbuds providing five hours of use with ANC on and the case adding another 22 hours for a total of 27 hours before needing to find a charger. There's also fast charging support here, letting you gain 5 hours of listening time (case+earbuds) on a 10-minute charging session.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Best Budget Earbuds OnePlus Nord Buds 2 feature a 12.4mm extra-large driver unit, Adaptive Noise Cancelation, and the Master Equalization for an intuitive listening experience. The battery life is impressive, lasting up to 7 hours without the case and 36 hours with the charging case. Available in two colors. $60 at Amazon

Alternates