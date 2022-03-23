Best Wireless Earbuds for Galaxy S22 Series

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Series has been on sale for some time now, and if you have recently gotten your hands on one, there is a chance that you might be on the lookout for accessories to complement your smartphone experience. And wireless earbuds are a product category worth exploring, as not only do they act as a means for media consumption, but they also provide a path for using digital assistants, answering calls, and other such tasks.

Thus, in this article, we will be going over some of the best wireless earbuds available on the market that you can consider pairing with your Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, or Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Having multiple accessories can make keeping a tab on their charge levels a task; hence if you want to make your life a little more convenient, you should consider buying a multiple device charger. Recommendations for these are available in Pocketnow's best wireless chargers guide for Samsung Galaxy S22 Series.

Best Integration: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro made its way to the market with the launch of last year's Galaxy S21 Series, and for $200, they offered a well-rounded package. For audio, the earbuds combine a system of an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter, the former being responsible for deep bass, while the latter helps produce audio with less distortion. The OEM also promoted a triple-microphone array and a Voice Pickup Unit, which would help separate your voice and ensure people on the other end could hear you clearly.

The earbuds feature several other quality-of-life features like support for 360-degree audio, automatic device switching, IPX7 rating, adjustable Active Noise Cancellation, and a Game Mode for reduced audio latency. Lastly, to ensure you're able to use the earbuds without the worry of battery life, Samsung has packed cells that allow for 8 hours of playback (without ANC; 5 hours with ANC on) and additional 20 hours available in the charging case (13 hours of power present in case).

Alternates

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Cheaper Alternative Galaxy Buds 2 are a cost-effective alternative in Samsung's lineup of audio products. They feature a lightweight design, and with features like ANC baked right in, you're not losing much when compared to the more premium options. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Open Type Earphones Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features 12mm drivers tuned by AKG in a design that produces a deep bass while ensuring a fit that provides all-day comfort. For $170, the earbuds promise a unique combination of features that are worth considering.

Best Audio: Sony WF-1000XM4

The Sony WF-1000XM4 is a follow-up product to WF-1000XM3 — famous for its stellar ANC and sound profile. The XM4, which costs $279, improves the impression of audio prowess left by its predecessors and takes the earbuds to a higher level with a new compact design that not only makes the earbuds look better but even makes the charging case more pocketable. The latter was described as a pain point by several reviewers who used the WF-1000XM3.

To get into the details, Sony uses 6mm drivers that deliver audio while an additional diaphragm produces the bass range, and the integrated V1 processor enhances the audio quality produced by enabling LDAC codec and DSEE Extreme (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine). Speak-to-Chat, a feature popular on the bigger WH-1000XM4, is also available on these earbuds.

In the case of endurance, Sony claims a playback time of eight hours on a single charge with ANC active and 12 hours without it. The case adds 16 or 24 hours, depending on whether you use ANC or not.

Sony WF-1000XM4 The Sony WF-1000XM4 are the best earbuds available if Active Noise Cancellation is a priority on your list of requirements. For $279, it is a well-rounded package and worth considering if budget is not an issue.

Best Value: Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro

Soundcore is a brand that has held up quite well in the competitive wireless earbuds market. Not only do its offerings match other rival products, but in some cases, go above and beyond by offering additional features that make a user's life more convenient.

The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro is the latest addition, which at $170, provides ANC, wireless charging, LDAC, and multipoint support, each of which makes it a highly attractive option. The OEM also includes a bunch of ear tips inside the retail packaging to ensure you're able to find a fit that is perfect for you.

For sound, Anker depends on a two-driver setup — one for bass and another for mids and treble — that doesn't shy away from delivering thumping audio with just enough clarity. Luckily you can tailor the earbuds to sound how you like with EQ settings in the Soundcore App.

Lastly, for battery life, the earbuds will last for eight on a single charge, with the case providing an additional 32. Although, you can expect this number to drop as you use the LDAC and ANC features, which take a toll on overall endurance.

Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are the wireless earbuds to consider if you're looking for a feature-packed accessory that doesn't have many compromises. It has support for Bluetooth Multipoint, ANC, and LDAC codec, a combination that's hard to find.

Best for Workouts: Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t join the OEM's long-standing list of audio accessories that have received positive feedback from users and reviewers. Like other options on this list, the earbuds feature ANC but bring a hint of uniqueness with the rare Bluetooth Multipoint functionality.

The design of the earbuds has a semi-open nature, which helps deal with the plugged feel earbuds with silicone tips tend to cause. But bringing focus to endurance, design-wise the earbuds have an IPX4 water and sweat resistance rating and battery wise, can last 7 hours on a single charge (5.5 with ANC on), and the case provides an additional 23 hours (19.5 hours with ANC on). For $230, these earbuds are an option worth your consideration if you're interested in fitness-related activities.

Jabra Elite 85t The Jabra Elite 85t are a great option to pick for users who don't like the clogged-up feeling left by in-ear earbuds. They offer decent value for $230 and have a great no-fuss control scheme.

Alternates

Jabra Elite 75t For Improved Water Resistance The Jabra Elite 75t are the predecessor to the 85t and are worth considering if you would like to have the security of better water resistance with a compromise on noise cancellation performance. Beats Fit Pro Best Fit Beats Fit Pro offers a design that makes them perfect for training. The wingtip which is integrated into the design of the earbud can help keep the accessory in place during the most strenuous workouts.