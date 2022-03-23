Best Wireless Chargers for Samsung Galaxy S22 Series in 2022

Wireless charging and its added convenience bring a certain degree of awe to the process of powering your phone. And as you may have expected, Samsung's flagship lineup, the Galaxy S22 Series, does not shy away from using this feature. Now, there are many wireless charging accessories available on the market, and picking the right one can become confusing as you need to keep various factors like design, charging speed, cost, and compatibility in your mind.

Thus, to make your decision easier, here is a selection of the best wireless chargers you can consider buying for your Galaxy S22 Series device.

While the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series has some differences in wired charging capabilities, all phones that are currently part of it — Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra — support 15W Qi wireless charging.

Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Single

Official accessories are often expensive, but in most situations, not only do they come with the promise of assured compatibility, but they also use high-quality materials allowing you to use them for a longer duration. This flat charging accessory from Samsung comes with a built-in fan and offers 15 watts of power, the maximum supported by any of the three phones in the Galaxy S22 Series. But keep in mind for your device to use all 15 watts of power available, you will need to use a 25W USB PD PPS wall adapter.

Note: Samsung sells the accessory in two SKUs, one that ships with just a USB C to USB C cable ($40) another with a travel adapter ($60).

Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand

The Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand will help you declutter your desktop with its minimal footprint. Also, unlike Samsung's Wireless Charger Single, it will allow you to keep your device upright, so you will not have to lean over to read content being displayed or interact with your phone. Belkin also markets that you can place your phone in landscape orientation and use the charger.

Bringing focus to its output, the charging stand will provide 15 watts to your Samsung Galaxy S22 Series device and even ships with a 24W Quick Charge 3.0 adapter to ensure optimal performance.

Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo

The Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo is very similar to the previously listed single device charger. But as one may have derived from its name, it features an additional segment that you can use for charging wireless earbuds or a Samsung Galaxy Watch.

You will require an adapter that supports USB PD PPS and provides more than 25 watts of power to maximize the performance of this accessory. And similar to Wireless Charger Single, the Wireless Charger Duo is available in two SKUs, one with just a cable and another with a travel adapter included.

Samsung 9W Wireless Car Charger

A place where we determine wireless charging to be highly effective is when in the car because dealing with cables in the cramped interiors of a vehicle can often be a hassle. To help deal with such scenarios, Samsung offers a wireless car charger that you can mount onto the AC vents of your vehicle.

Samsung rates the accessory to provide 9 watts of power to Samsung Galaxy devices and 5 watts to other Qi-enabled phones. And in case you use an iPhone or often travel with someone who does, you will be glad to know this gadget can charge them with 7.5 watts of power too! Also, the accessory can work in portrait or landscape orientations.

Note: Samsung does not include a car adapter to work with the USB-C to USB-A cable present in the retail packaging.

Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger

The Anker PowerCore III power bank makes its way onto this list due to its versatility. It packs a 10000mAh cell that can provide 18 watts of power over wired connections and 10 watts over the wireless medium. In the case of Samsung Galaxy devices, this device can output the entire 10 watts, but other gadgets may be limited to 7.5 watts or 5 watts.

We believe it to be perfect to have on hand when you're traveling as not only can it act as a power reserve, but its USB A and USB C port setup make it compatible with most devices you may currently use.

Anker ships the accessory with a USB C to USB C cable and a travel pouch to ensure carrying it around is a breeze.

This marks the end of our collection, covering the best wireless chargers available for Samsung's Galaxy S22 Series. If you think we may have missed out on some other great alternatives, let us know with your comments below.