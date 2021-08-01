Apple’s AirPods Pro is the go-to option for any iPhone owner, but with the addition of ANC and other features, its battery life — while a respectable four and half hours of listening — is just par for the course. Hence, to help you stay on top of its battery levels, we have listed nine wireless chargers you should consider getting for your trusted earbuds.

Note: Just a heads up, if you happen to have put your earbuds down to charge and see they don’t reflect any change in percentage on your phone, make sure to read our guide on how to reset your AirPods which can help deal with any software-based errors that could have caused this situation.

Apple MagSafe Charger

Part of Apple’s new magnet-based accessory lineup, the MagSafe Charger is an item you’d pick for your iPhone 12 Series smartphone, but it doubles as a convenient wireless charger for your AirPods Pro. The pad features a silicone base laid within an aluminum housing, with a 1m long USB-C cable. For optimal charging, Apple recommends using its 20W USB-C Power Adapter, which you will have to purchase separately. The device is capable of 15W charging, meaning it will provide AirPods Pro with the required 5W.

Apple MagSafe Charger A well-built accessory perfect for use with an iPhone and AirPods. The exclusion of an adapter does make the cost a hard pill to swallow. View at Amazon

Mophie Wireless Charging Pad

Mophie Wireless Charging Pad is an accessory manufactured by the accessory-maker in collaboration with Apple. It has a non-slip rubberized coating, which prevents your AirPods Case from picking up any unwanted scratches and ensures it doesn’t slip off the pad. As you may already know, wireless charging can often be picky with how you place an item. It comes with a power cable tethered to a wall adapter. The device is capable of 7.5W charging, meaning it will provide the required 5W.

Mophie Wireless Charging Pad A great third-party option co-developed with Apple. An included power cable and wall adapter makes it well worth its asking price. View at Amazon

Anker PowerWave Pad

Anker PowerWave Pad is a wireless charger that you can pick up to ensure your AirPods Pro never runs out of juice. It can provide a maximum output of 10W, meaning your AirPods will get the required 5W. Anker recommends using their wall adapters which have a rating for the QuickCharge 3.0 standard or newer. The pad comes packaged with a four-feet micro USB to USB-A cable in its box. While the length is a plus point, the last-gen connector is a bummer.

Anker PowerWave Pad PowerWave Pad is perfect for users who prefer having longer cables attached to their units for increased reach. The micro USB port may pose a limitation for some. View at Amazon

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger

The Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger is an elegant-looking accessory that will keep both your iPhone and AirPods Pro ready for when you need them. The charger is capable of providing 15W of power to iPhone plus the 5W demanded by the AirPods case. The unit comes with an included 1.2m long cable and wall adapter.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger is an elegant bedside or table accessory to keep your AirPods powered. It includes a cable and wall adapter in the box. View at Amazon

Anker Wireless Charging Station

Anker Wireless Charging Station is the add-on for consumers who are deep into the Apple Ecosystem. This station will not only keep your AirPods Pro’s batteries in check, but it will also make managing your iPhone and Apple Watch easier. The charging pads are capable of 7.5W charging. The retail packaging includes an 18W USB-A wall charger and a five feet long USB-A to USB-C cable.

Anker Wireless Charging Station Anker Wireless Charging Station is an affordable accessory for those who want to keep all of their Apple devices charged and ready to go at all times. View at Amazon

Anker PowerCore III

Anker PowerCore III is an accessory to always have on hand when on the go. This 10000mAh power bank features a 10W Qi-certified charging section, which is capable of providing the power your AirPods demand. You can also plug the device into the wall and continue charging your AirPods Case on its wireless charging pad. This model from Anker comes packaged with a Type-C to Type-C cable, and Anker suggests using an 18W adapter to keep the power bank ready.

Anker PowerCore III Anker PowerCore III is a power bank to keep handy when you're on the move. Its Qi-compatible design will help top-up your AirPods when required. View at Amazon

Anker PowerCore Magnetic Power Bank

Anker’s PowerCore Magnetic Power Bank is an accessory whose design entails it to work with an iPhone, but its use of the Qi standard means, if required, you may charge your AirPods using it too. It has a rubberized surface, features the MagSafe array of magnets, and has a 5000mAh cell inside. It has a maximum power output of 5W. The retail packaging includes a Type C cable.

Anker PowerCore Magnetic Power Bank Anker's Magnetic Power Bank is a package primarily designed for iPhones, but its magnetic design makes it a convenient AirPods charger if carrying additional items like a power bank is not to your liking. View at Amazon

FutureCharger Wireless Charging Pad

The FutureCharger Wireless Charging Pad is a compact accessory perfect for your earbuds, especially if you tend to have USB-C cables around at all times. It has an aluminum construction with silicone feet to avoid slipping and a PU base to ensure the charging surface looks good and avoids scratching the AirPods Pro case. It can deliver up to 5W of power to keep your device ready to go whenever it’s needed. It comes with a Type-C cable in the box.

FutureCharger Wireless Charging Pad FutureCharger's Wireless Charging Pad is a convenient little accessory to stuff into your bag when going on a trip. Its USB-C port makes it a versatile option. View at Amazon

Satechi USB-C Wireless Charging Dock

Satechi USB-C Wireless Charging Dock is an accessory to keep in mind if you’re looking to cut the cables in your setup. It can connect to the Type-C port on your MacBook or Windows laptop and charge your AirPods Pro with 5W of power. Its simple design makes it effortless to use. Because the device uses the Qi standard, you can also charge other compatible devices, albeit it is limited to 5W, and finding the right spot may be difficult.

Satechi USB-C Wireless Charging Dock Satechi USB-C Wireless Charging Dock is another convenient puck to have handy if you use your AirPods around your laptop, which features a USB-C port. View at Amazon

Our Recommended Wireless Chargers

The addition of Qi Wireless Charging to AirPods Pro is, in our opinion, an indispensable feature. For a device charged as frequently as these, it helps to not hunt for cables. Thus, if you’re always on the move, investing in Anker’s PowerCore III or Magnetic Power Bank is the best decision to make, whereas if you find yourself charging only at home Belkin 2-in-1 MagSafe Stand is a great-looking and highly functional option.