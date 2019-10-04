Best wireless Bluetooth headphone deals currently on the market

Music is the world’s best therapy. There’s nothing better than jamming to your favorite tunes after a long day at work. All you need is a trusty pair of Bluetooth headphones to experience the ultimate immersive listening experience. If you’re in the market for new headphones, look no further because we have you covered. Here are four of the best deals on high-fidelity wireless Bluetooth headphones that don’t break the bank:

i12 TWS Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones

Reduce cable clutter and upgrade to the i12 TWS Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones. These earphones allow you to enjoy wireless audio playback within a 32-foot range of your device. The lightweight and comfortable design make these earbuds ideal for long commutes and workout sessions. The flawless interface allows for seamless auto-pairing, voice prompting, and wireless charging. Get your very own pair of i12 TWS Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones today for just $29.99, which is 14% off the original price.

i12 TWS Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones – $29.99



See Deal

PowerHBQ Pro Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones

Designed for elite athletes to achieve supreme focus, PowerHBQ Pro Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones are your solution to work harder and lift more weights. Take your workouts to the next level thanks to the powerful, balanced audio playback of these headphones. You’ll have up to 10 hours of listening with extended comfort by using the adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks. Feel free to customize the fit with multiple ear tip options. There’s even IPX4 sweat and water resistance to keep you going in any weather conditions. At 8% off, the PowerHBQ Pro Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones are now $54.99.

PowerHBQ Pro Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones – $54.99



See Deal

GearBuds True Wireless Earbuds & Charging Case

As one of the most affordable wireless earbuds options on the market, the GearBuds True Wireless Earbuds & Charging Case are perfect for the budget-conscious individuals. But don’t let price fool you because these earbuds pack a powerful aural punch. Get crystal-clear Bluetooth listening without any spotty connections. You can listen up to 3 hours on a single charge with an additional 8 hours of battery life by using the charging case. Originally $99, the GearBuds True Wireless Earbuds & Charging Case are currently 76% off. That brings your total down to just $22.99!

GearBuds True Wireless Earbuds & Charging Case – $22.99



See Deal

CRESUER TOUCHWAVE True Wireless Stereo Earbuds

When it comes to a streamlined ergonomic construction and build, the CRESUER TOUCHWAVE True Wireless Stereo Earbuds are your best option. The fireproof ABS and silicon rubber provides the perfect cushioning and fit for your ears. Listen to music and make conference calls anywhere in the world using these earbuds. Best of all, you can easily change songs or answer phone calls with the press of one button just by activating the intuitive touch control. The CRESUER TOUCHWAVE True Wireless Stereo Earbuds are 33% off, which brings your total down to just $39.99.

CRESUER TOUCHWAVE True Wireless Stereo Earbuds – $39.99



See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin