The last year has led to a significant portion of the population doing their jobs from a remote setting. Due to this, consumers are focused on improving their webcams to better present themselves during meetings or calls with relatives. While the in-built webcams on most laptops or desktops can get the job done, they aren’t always the best, and Apple has been notorious for including what are known as potato quality cameras on their Mac line of devices.

Except for the iMac Pro released in 2017, the 27-inch iMac refresh from 2020, and the all-new 24-inch M1 iMac, every Mac device still features a 720p webcam. So in this article, we’ve listed nine options you can consider buying if you’re looking to improve your Mac’s video feed for work or home setup.

Please Note: When the fourth-generation Macbook Pro was released, Apple changed every data port on the laptop to the USB C style connector. A few years later, almost every Mac device has adopted this change, meaning if you are a new user, you may need an accessory to use some webcams.

Logitech StreamCam

The Logitech StreamCam is one of two devices on this list that comes with a USB C connector off the bat. Its design allows you to change the camera orientation by 90 degrees allowing you to record in Portrait or Landscape mode without changing any settings. The camera is attached to a five-foot-long USB C cable and has a universal tripod mount, meaning you can replace its base clip if it ever becomes a hassle.

It can stream footage in 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second. You can configure the device’s software-based customization features and record footage via the Logitech Capture application on your device.

NexiGo N940P

NexiGo N940P is a traditional-looking webcam that promises picture quality that not many devices on this list claim to offer. It has a simple rectangular design that sits on top of a monitor or laptop with a 360-degree rotatable base. It can connect to laptops via an included USB A cable and also comes with a USB C adapter in the box.

This webcam can stream footage with maximum quality of 1440p at 30 frames per second. If you reduce it to 1080p, you can record at 60 frames. Its zoom function only works when the camera streams in 1080p at 30 frames per second. The included remote allows for control over the in-built microphone, zoom functionality and allows you to mirror or flip the video feed.

NexiGo N930AF

The N930AF is another simple-looking option from NexiGo. This webcam’s sensor has a starting focus which is at seven cms from its mounting point. Unlike other options on the market, it offers the ability to autofocus, which can help keep your footage looking great, especially if you’re someone who moves a lot while in front of a camera.

It records footage in 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second and transfers it over a USB A cable, which is 2 feet in length.

NexiGo N60

This clip-on webcam from NexiGo can recognize subjects, starting at a distance of 19.6 inches from the screen. Its unique trait is its wider field of view that allows it to capture more detail within its frame. It can record and stream 1080p footage at 30 frames per second.

NexiGo N980P

If the resolution and frame rate combination from the previous option did not meet your requirements, the N980P steps it up with a 120-degree field of view and the ability to record 1080p footage at 60 frames per second. The device also features lowlight correction, which functions without needing additional software, but keep in mind that it doesn’t feature autofocus.

IFROO HD

If affordability is a factor to consider, the IFROO HD is an option you should look up, as it offers features on par with expensive webcams. You can record 1080p footage at 30 frames per second, and the brand claims there’s no fish-eye effect, a defect some may expect lower-priced devices to suffer from. Quite a few of its reviews corroborate this fact and speak positively of the product, albeit it might not feel as sturdy due to its cheap build.

NexiGo N680E

No matter how good your webcam’s recording quality may be, the amount of light available plays a significant role in the footage captured. Lack of proper lighting can lead to grainy footage and lost details which can come off as unprofessional. The NexiGo N680E is a webcam that comes with a built-in light to ensure you’re always clearly visible, and it records footage in 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second. If not the N680E, you can also consider the NexiGo N930E or Razer Kiyo.

Logitech C922x Pro

This option from Logitech is an option you can pick for its high-quality camera and microphone system. It can record footage in 1080p or 720p resolution at 30 or 60 frames per second, respectively. It has a 78-degree field of view and a dual microphone setup that records stereo audio.

NexiGo N660P

The NexiGo N660P is probably the most versatile option on this list. Its specifications allow it to record 1080p footage at 60 frames per second while performing autofocus and automatic adjustment of exposure and white balance. The webcam also comes with a six and a half-foot USB-A cable to connect to your Mac.

Which one should you pick?

If you’re looking for a device that offers variation and convenience at the same time, we recommend buying the Logitech StreamCam. Not only because of its ability to change orientations but also because of the USB C-based connection and universal tripod mount that allows you to change the mounting mechanism if you have a case on your Mac. Although, if you’re looking for a webcam that isn’t too hard on the wallet, the NexiGo N660P offers a great combination of features and would be our top pick from this list.