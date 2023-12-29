As time passes, the Apple Watch continues to solidify its position in the market as a device that's more than just a piece of tech. For some, it serves as a fashion accessory; for others, it's an important part of their daily routine. A huge part of these use cases are the watch faces on offer, as they allow users to operate the watch and change how it looks.

Here, we will look at why you should focus on choosing the right watch face (or combination of watch faces) for your Apple Watch and which ones we consider the best watch faces.

Why is choosing the perfect watch face for your Apple Watch important?

Source: Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

Installing third-party watch faces on Apple Watch is not an option, as stated by Apple executives. And while their reasoning isn't iron-clad, it is fair. A watch face is an integral part of the experience, and having a particular version fail to function after a software upgrade or hardware change doesn't make for a positive experience.

But we know that Apple's first-party software tools aren't always enough for every type of user out there; therefore, to make the post of third-party features, choosing the perfect watch face, which offers a great balance of complications in their various forms and sizes, becomes important.

Some exclusive watch faces

Some watch faces are still exclusive to certain models. For example, the Explorer watch faces are limited to Cellular Apple Watch models. There are also some exclusives that depend on the model of your Apple Watch; we've detailed these below:

Explorer : Available on Cellular-enabled models

: Available on Cellular-enabled models Contour : Available on Apple Watch Series 7, 8, 9

: Available on Apple Watch Series 7, 8, 9 Wayfinder : Available on Apple Watch Ultra 1, 2

: Available on Apple Watch Ultra 1, 2 Modular Ultra: Available on Apple Watch Ultra 1, 2

Best watch faces for Apple Watch

Modular

Finding the perfect combination of complications is vital in maximizing your Apple Watch experience, and for new Apple Watch owners, the Modular watch face is a great option to get a good mix of features.

The top right corner displays essential information like the day-date and time, leaving space for five customizable complications — four small and one large center option.

Apple also considers the day-date combination as a complication, and you can turn it off if you plan on using another app's complication to view this information.

This watch face's combination of text and metrics is a great way to stay up-to-date with information while maintaining functionality.

I have the Top Left and Middle on my Apple Watch set to Activity rings and Calendar, respectively, whereas the bottom three are my most frequently used elements — a 10-minute timer, a clock set to ET time, and a Workout complication to start recording a workout quickly.

Nike Compact

A spin-off of the Modular Compact watch face, the Nike Compact combines a bit of Nike flair with the Apple Watch. Its stand-out element is the large dial that offers three different style choices. As for complications, it features three that you can customize to your liking — one large that runs across the bottom and two smaller ones next to the large dial.

Infograph

Moving onto the most information-dense complication that you will find on all Apple Watch models, the Infograph watch face. This particular option features space for eight different complications. There are four in the corners — one in each — and four around the center.

If you use a lot of different applications on your Apple Watch for tracking workouts or activities, it serves as the best option. You can set up complications to launch applications instantly and begin recording data.

Palette

Introduced with watchOS 10, the Palette watch face is one of the most dynamic watch faces we've had on the Apple Watch. It works through several color gradients that follow as the second-hand moves across the watch face. In terms of complications, it comes with the ability to set up four different complications that function as a great way to check on battery status, the weather, and more.

Portraits

Next up on our list of best watch faces for Apple Watch is the Portraits watch face. This open is for those who want to relive moments from their life and don't mind the extra steps needed to reach key applications on the Apple Watch.

The Portraits watch face will let you select up to 24 different images that your Apple Watch will cycle between as you wake the wearable to glance at the time or use an app.

Siri

Then we come to the Siri watch face. With watchOS 10, Apple is making it easier to access snippets from applications via widgets on the Apple Watch, but the Siri watch face focuses on highlighting what's important or upcoming in a more dynamic manner. It's a great combination of multiple complications that evolves according to the situation, time of day, or planned events.

Snoopy and other Characters

Last on the list are the Snoopy and other character-based watch faces that the Apple Watch offers. The current collection includes versions that feature Mickey and Minnie Mouse, characters from Toy Story, and, as mentioned in the section heading, Snoopy and his bird friend Woodstock.

Each character-based watch face comes with a few easter eggs that revolve around the characters present and pay homage in fun ways.