Here are some of the best Galaxy S22 wallet cases for your new phone. We added the best leather, silicone, clear and colorful cases from Amazon.

Read update We added seven new cases from Spigen, Smartish, OtterBox, Shieldon, Tucch, Samonpow, and SnakeHive.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is one of the best compact and high-end flagships in its category, and it comes equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and 8GB of RAM. It has a large 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz display, which supports HDR10+ and has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

The Samsung Galaxy S series supported Samsung Pay for quite a while, and while it gets the job done, there are many cases where a card is preferred or maybe better than some digital payment options. The first thing that comes to mind is that cards don’t limit how much you can spend with them at once (or don’t limit it as much as digital payment services), while Google Pay has some limits. If you simply prefer carrying IDs, driving licenses, and credit cards, you may be glad to know that there are many high-quality wallet cases out there, and we’ve collected them all for you.

Galaxy S22 LED View Cover The cover comes in two colors, Black and Light Gray. The case provides additional protection against scratches and falls, and it allows you to store a credit card or ID. The Cover also has a built-in LED display that can show the time, alarm, and other useful information at glance, without opening up the phone. View at Samsung

Goospery Wallet The Case comes with a magnetic back cover that can be opened and closed easily. The case can store up to two cards, and it has raised edges, and a slim design with precise cutouts for the ports and buttons. The case also protects the device from scratches and falls. It's available in five colors. View at Amazon

TUCCH Galaxy S22 Wallet Case The cover is available in nine color options, and it has a built-in kickstand that's excellent for watching movies. It has RFID blocking, and it lets you store up to three cards. The company also includes a lifetime warranty, which is certainly a nice perk. View at Amazon

Smartish Wallet The case lets you store up to three cards and cash on the back. The case is on the slim side, although it does add a little bit of bulk due to the design. It offers great overall protection, and the spring-loaded design keeps the cards safe and secure. View at Amazon

OCASE Wallet The case is available in 13 colors, and it's made out of high-quality materials to provide a premium feel. The Folio Case can store up to three cards, and it has a magnetic enclosure to protect the display from scratches. The cover also has RFID technology to protect your private information. View at Amazon

KEZiHome Wallet The cover comes in five color options, and it has a unique dual-tone design. It can store up to three cards, and it has an additional pocket for storing notes and cash. It provides great general protection, and it has a built-in stand feature for consuming content. View at Amazon

TORRO Wallet The cover lets you store up to three cards and cash on the side. The cover is made from genuine leather, and while it's on the more expensive side, it provides a great premium feel. The cover is compatible with Qi wireless chargers and it provides excellent all-around protection. View at Amazon

GOOSPERY Canvas Wallet The Canvas wallet from Goospery lets you store up to three cards, and you also get an additional side pocket to store notes and coins. It can easily convert into a stand, and it provides great protection thanks to the fabric exterior design. It comes in four colors. View at Amazon

Ghostek EXEC The case has a detachable card holder that can store up to three cards, and it has raised edges to protect the camera on the back, and the display from damage. The case also works with magnetic car mounts, and it has a premium matte finish. It's available in three colors. View at Amazon

Goospery SlideTok The SlideTok lets you store up to two cards, and it has a unique slide mechanism that can be opened with one hand. The case also has a kickstand, and it improves the grip. It has raised edges, and it provides great overall protection from falls and scratches. There are four colors available. View at Amazon

BlackBrook Wallet The case comes in four different versions, and it has a kickstand and wireless charging support. It's a premium case, and it lets you store up to four cards, and it also has a side pocket for notes and coins. It has detachable snap-on protection and a shockproof shell. View at Amazon

Smartish Wallet case (Galaxy S22) The Smartish Galaxy S22 Wallet case can fit up to three cards, and some cash. The case has a built-in spring to keep the cards and cash secure and a special texture for improved grip. The case supports wireless charging and comes in several other colors and unique designs. View at Amazon

Spigen Crystal Slot (Galaxy S22) The Spigen Crystal Slot provides a minimalistic and clean look for your smartphone, allowing you to show off the design of your device. The case has tactile buttons, and raised bezels, and it can store a single card in the back of the case. View at Amazon

OTTERBOX Strada (Galaxy S22) The OtterBox Strada Series is one of the company's best and most premium cases. It has an elegant and stylish design, made from soft leather. The folio case has a cardholder and can also store cash. The case provides excellent all-around protection and comes in a single Black color. View at Amazon

SHIELDON Leather Case (Galaxy S22) The SHIELDON leather wallet case is available in multiple colors and is made of premium and genuine leather. The case has a 2-in wallet design, providing a folio experience with minimal added bulk, and the ability to store up to three cards and some cash. View at Amazon

SNAKEHIVE Leather Case (Galaxy S22) The case comes in six color options, and It's made from handmade, and premium leather. The case can store up to three cards and some money, and it has built-in folio features, such as a kickstand, and a front leather cover to protect the display from scratches and scuffs. View at Amazon

TUCCH Leather Case (Galaxy S22) The TUCCH leather case is available in more than 15 colors. It comes with precise cutouts, a premium feel, and a kickstand to provide a more enjoyable movie and video experience. The case has RFID blocking, and can store money and up to three cards. View at Amazon

SAMONPOW Case (Galaxy S22) The case is available in three colors, black, grey, and rose gold. It has an excellent fit and protects the phone from accidental damage, such as scratches and falls. The case has raised edges to protect the screen and rear camera, and it can also store two cards and some cash on the back. View at Amazon

Our Recommendation

Finding an excellent and high-quality wallet case isn’t always an easy task, but we did the work for you, so you only have to pick and buy. If you’re having trouble selecting the one you need, we broke down the list into a few categories to try and make the selection slightly more accessible for you.