These are the 12 best Galaxy S22 Wallet Cases

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is one of the most compact and high-end flagships in its category, and it comes equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and 8GB of RAM. It has a large 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz display, which supports HDR10+ and has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

The Samsung Galaxy S series supported Samsung Pay for quite a while, and while it gets the job done, there are many cases where a card is preferred or maybe better than some digital payment options. The first thing that comes to mind is that cards don’t limit how much you can spend with them at once (or don’t limit it as much as digital payment services), while Google Pay has some limits. If you simply prefer carrying IDs, driving licenses, and credit cards, you may be glad to know that there are many high-quality wallet cases out there, and we’ve collected them all for you.

Galaxy S22 LED View Cover Made by Samsung The cover comes in two colors, Black and Light Gray. The case provides additional protection against scratches and falls, and it allows you to store a credit card or ID. The Cover also has a built-in LED display that can show the time, alarm, and other useful information at glance, without opening up the phone. Otterbox Strada Premium & Leather Otterbox Strada is a premium rugged leather case that provides excellent protection all around in a premium package. It allows you to store a card, and it provides maximum protection against drops, bumps, scratches, and scrapes. Goospery Wallet Magnetic Door The Case comes with a magnetic back cover that can be opened and closed easily. The case can store up to two cards, and it has raised edges, and a slim design with precise cutouts for the ports and buttons. The case also protects the device from scratches and falls. It's available in five colors. TUCCH Wallet RFID Blocking & Folio Kickstand The cover is available in nine color options, and it has a built-in kickstand that's excellent for watching movies. It has RFID blocking, and it lets you store up to three cards. The company also includes a lifetime warranty, which is certainly a nice perk. Smartish Wallet Simple & Affordable The case lets you store up to three cards and cash on the back. The case is on the slim side, although it does add a little bit of bulk due to the design. It offers great overall protection, and the spring-loaded design keeps the cards safe and secure. OCASE Wallet Folio Kickstand & Card Slot The case is available in 13 colors, and it's made out of high-quality materials to provide a premium feel. The Folio Case can store up to three cards, and it has a magnetic enclosure to protect the display from scratches. The cover also has RFID technology to protect your private information. KEZiHome Wallet Stylish & Leather The cover comes in five color options, and it has a unique dual-tone design. It can store up to three cards, and it has an additional pocket for storing notes and cash. It provides great general protection, and it has a built-in stand feature for consuming content. TORRO Wallet Genuine Leather The cover lets you store up to three cards and cash on the side. The cover is made from genuine leather, and while it's on the more expensive side, it provides a great premium feel. The cover is compatible with Qi wireless chargers and it provides excellent all-around protection. Goospery Canvas Wallet Cash & Cards The Canvas wallet from Goospery lets you store up to three cards, and you also get an additional side pocket to store notes and coins. It can easily convert into a stand, and it provides great protection thanks to the fabric exterior design. It comes in four colors. Ghostek EXEC Detachable Card Holder The case has a detachable card holder that can store up to three cards, and it has raised edges to protect the camera on the back, and the display from damage. The case also works with magnetic car mounts, and it has a premium matte finish. It's available in three colors. Goospery SlideTok Slide & Store The SlideTok lets you store up to two cards, and it has a unique slide mechanism that can be opened with one hand. The case also has a kickstand, and it improves the grip. It has raised edges, and it provides great overall protection from falls and scratches. There are four colors available. BlackBrook Wallet Premium The case comes in four different versions, and it has a kickstand and wireless charging support. It's a premium case, and it lets you store up to four cards, and it also has a side pocket for notes and coins. It has detachable snap-on protection and a shockproof shell.

Our Recommendation

Finding an excellent and high-quality wallet case isn’t always an easy task, but we did the work for you, so you only have to pick and buy. If you’re having trouble selecting the one you need, we broke down the list into a few categories to try and make the selection slightly more accessible for you.