A smartphone OEM popular across China and India, Vivo is another one of those brands with great hardware that’s not always directly available in international markets. In this article, we’ll be looking at the best Vivo phones across varying price points to help you choose the perfect match for your pocket.

Vivo X60 Pro Plus 5G

The X60 Pro Plus is a smartphone available in limited countries, but it’s the pinnacle of what Vivo sells and a valid competitor to phones from Samsung and other Android manufacturers, both in terms of specifications and design for consumer-grade phones. The front of the device sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ 120Hz curved AMOLED display (peak brightness of 1,300 nits), supported by a 4,200mAh battery capable of 55W flash charging.

To handle your processing and storage needs, the OEM uses the Snapdragon 888 coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Vivo also has a running collaboration with lens-maker Zeiss to improve imaging performance, seen in the quad-camera setup on the rear, which includes a 50MP GN1 sensor, a 48MP Ultra-Wide Gimbal sensor, a 32MP Portrait lens, and an 8MP Periscope lens which offers 60 times digital zoom. You’ll find a 32MP sensor on the front for your selfie needs.

Vivo X60 Pro Plus 5G The X60 Pro Plus is the best device Vivo has on offer in their lineup. The packaged Snapdragon 888 and camera system will ensure a great smartphone experience. View at Amazon

Vivo X60 Pro 5G

The X60 Pro, as indicated by its name, is another phone from the X60 series but is a step below the Pro Plus in a few hardware components. It features a similar-looking 6.56-inch FHD+ 120Hz curved AMOLED display (which doesn’t get as bright as the Pro Plus) and uses a 4,200mAh cell. But it’s only capable of charging at a maximum of 33W.

This model also uses an improved Snapdragon 870 processor (something like a newer Snapdragon 865) and bundles 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The camera system on this phone is quite different from the Pro Plus. It features only three sensors on the rear. The 48MP sensor is the same as the one on Pro Plus and features the gimbal system, and the other two are a 13MP Ultra-Wide and 13MP portrait lens. The front features the same 32MP sensor.

Vivo X60 Pro X60 Pro is the second-best device that Vivo introduced in 2021. It packages the Snapdragon 870 to offer stable performance, and its camera system is only below the X60 Pro Plus by a small margin. View at Amazon

Vivo X50 Pro Plus 5G

Next on this list is the flagship from last year, the X50 Pro Plus. This device also features a similar 6.56-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED panel and is powered by a 4,350mAh cell. Here the charging speed is capped at 44W. Powering the device, you’ll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor packaged with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The camera system has a 50MP primary sensor, a 32MP portrait lens, a 13MP wide-angle macro lens, and a 13MP periscope telephoto lens. The front uses a standard 32MP seen on other phones from the brand.

Vivo X50 Pro Plus While X50 Pro Plus is last year's flagship, in 2021, it still offers one of the more comprehensive feature sets. If you want a premium experience and aren't interested in the latest specifications, make sure to give it a look. View at Amazon

Vivo X50 Pro 5G

A notch below the X50 Pro Plus sits the X50 Pro but don’t write it off because it has one of Vivo’s better camera configurations and featured the first version of the gimbal system seen on the X60 series. This model features the seen-before 6.56-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED panel, although the refresh rate here is limited to 90Hz. The battery included is a 4,315mAh cell, but like the X60 Pro, the charging speed has a 33W limit.

Handling day-to-day usage is a Snapdragon 765G, bundled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Focusing on the camera system, you’ll see a 48MP primary camera, which uses a custom Sony IMX598 to enable the gimbal functionality. Following it is a 13MP portrait lens, an 8MP periscope telephoto lens (with 60x zoom), and an 8MP wide-angle macro lens.

Vivo X50 Pro The X50 Pro, while a tier below the Pro Plus, is a phone that packages one of the most innovative camera systems we've seen in recent times, with a gimbal system being built into the primary sensor to reduce any erratic movement in photos or videos. View at Amazon

Vivo X50 5G

With importing smartphones comes a higher selling price. So if you’re looking for a Vivo device under $600, the standard X50 is a decent option to consider. On the front is a flat 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display which refreshes at 90Hz. The phone uses a 4,200mAh cell capable of 33W fast charging, which should keep you going for a whole day due to the efficient Snapdragon 765G processor.

Delving further into the specifications of this phone, it offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the latter of which will store the high-resolution images captured from the rear quad-camera system and 32MP front-facing shooter. The rear camera array includes a 48MP wide sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP macro camera.

Vivo X50 Vivo's flagship phones all feature a curved display, but if you were on the lookout for a flat panel without missing out on a premium finish and powerful hardware, the X50 is the device to pick. View at Amazon

Vivo V21 5G

For those interested in the best possible front camera performance, the V21 is a phone to keep your eye on since it features an optically stabilized 44MP front sensor. While higher numbers do not always translate to better quality images, hardware to deal with erratic motion, which can introduce noise in a photo, is bound to be a welcome addition. Apart from the camera sensor, you’ll see a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel that refreshes 90Hz on the front of this phone.

It uses a 4,000mAh cell capable of 33W fast charging and handling the processing on this device is the Dimensity 800U. The device has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage to keep apps functioning well and store photos that you capture. The rear camera system consists of a triple array made up of a 64MP primary sensor, supported by an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP super-macro camera.

Vivo V21 Vivo V21 is the device to pick if you're looking for a device powered by MediaTek's Dimensity line of processors. Its OIS-enabled selfie camera is also a key selling point, on which you should keep an eye if good front-facing camera performance is essential. View at Amazon

Vivo Y70

If you’re looking to pick up a decent-looking device without breaking the bank, the Vivo Y70 is a phone that fits the bill. It features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and powering it is a 4,100mAh cell capable of 33W fast charging. A Snapdragon 665 processor bundled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage handles day-to-day usage. The camera array on the rear features three sensors, the highlight of which is a 48MP primary camera. The remaining two are a 2MP macro and 2MP bokeh lens. On the front is a 16MP shooter capable of using software effects enabled by Vivo’s camera algorithms.

Vivo Y70 Vivo Y70 is an all-around package worth considering if you need a great-looking device that doesn't compromise performance and doesn't bear a brunt on your wallet. View at Amazon

Vivo Y72 5G

Until now, if you’ve noticed, every Vivo phone has a cell capacity ranging from 4,000mAh to 4,300mAh, but if you need the best possible endurance, the Vivo Y72 is an option to add to your list. This model has a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel and uses a 5,000mAh battery capable of 18W fast charging. The device features a low-power Snapdragon 480 processor (with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage) to extract the most screen-on time possible. The camera system consists of three sensors on the back, a 64MP primary, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro lens, whereas the front has a 16MP shooter.

Vivo Y72 Vivo Y72 is the device to pick if you're looking for a phone ideal for scrolling through various social media platforms. The Snapdragon 480 5G processor will ensure your device manages its resources to give you the most screen time possible. View at Amazon

Vivo Y20s

Last on this list is the Vivo Y20s, a budget smartphone perfect for those who don’t need their phone for much. It has a 6.51-inch HD+ panel powered by a 5,000mAH cell, which can charge with up to 18W of power. The Snapdragon 460 chipset handles processing needs with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The camera system consists of a 13MP primary lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP bokeh sensor on the rear. The front uses an 8MP shooter.

Vivo Y20s Vivo Y20s is the cheapest smartphone on this list, and in line with its pricing, the device is capable of handling any simple task you command. Its HD+ panel and 5,000mAh battery are also a combination that will last you a whole day or more. View at Amazon

With this, we end our compilation of the best smartphones you can buy from Vivo across a wide range of prices. The X60 Pro Plus is definitely the best phone they have on offer, and if you don’t mind their version of Android, it’s worth considering.