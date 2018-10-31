The best value for an iPhone in 2018

The brand new iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr are really exciting devices. We can all agree to that. But we can also agree to the fact that they’re pretty darn expensive. Sure, if you can afford one, go ahead. Grab one! But instead of paying more than $1,000 on a flagship phone, or $749 for the lesser iPhone Xr, you could be smart about it. If you pay full retail price for the latest and greatest, you get the latest and greatest, at a great cost. But you have to ask yourselves: how much better is the latest and greatest compared to previous models, so that it justifies sometimes twice the price?

We’ve been asking ourselves this question: which is the best value iPhone in 2018? Is it the iPhone Xs? iPhone Xs Max? The iPhone Xr? Or maybe the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus?

Thing is, the difference between the iPhone X and the iPhone Xs is purely on the spec-level. They look the same, and, in real life, the pretty much perform the same. Then again, what does the iPhone Xs Max have over the iPhone 8 Plus? The 8 Plus is available starting around $500 on Swappa.

We’re discussing all of that, and more, in our video below. And, surprise, our conclusion may not be the one that you are anticipating. We’ve analyzed the aspect, the specs, the performance, the price, the options of several iPhone models, and we have concluded which is the best value iPhone of 2018. Check it out!

