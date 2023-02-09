Valentine's Day is almost upon us, and there's a chance that you are still wondering what to get for your significant other. Now, you won't find roses, chocolates, or anything like that in this selection, but don't worry, as I'm sure you will find something perfect for your loved ones.
This will be the perfect gift guide for those who want to take things out of the box and try to please their couples with a new piece of tech to help them reach fitness goals, help channel inspiration, and more.
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition$140 $190 Save $50
The Kindle Kids tablet comes with four colorful cover options, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ subscription, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee. It has a glare-free display and a long battery life, making it excellent for reading books, comics and just about anything.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021)$105 $140 Save $35
Amazon Fire HD 10$100 $150 Save $50
An amazing tablet from Amazon, for you to watch your favorite shows and movies
Amazon Fire HD 8$60 $100 Save $40
Amazon Fire HD 8 2022 edition features an all-new hexa-core CPU that is up to 30% faster than the previous gen. It comes with a strengthened aluminosilicate glass that Amazon claims is twice as durable as the Apple iPad mini (2021). Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)$25 $40 Save $15
The Echo Dot is a great companion in any household. It can send notifications of upcoming Amazon deliveries, tell you important and useful information, and it lets you control smart home products.
Echo Dot (fifth-gen) with Clock$50 $60 Save $10
The new Amazon Echo Dot fifth generation comes with an all-new audio experience, a new LED display shows you the weather, song titles, and more when you ask, and temperature sensor.
Echo Dot (fifth-gen)$40 $50 Save $10
The new Amazon Echo Show comes with improved audio experience, Wi-Fi extender capabilities, and new temperature sensor.
Echo Show 5$45 $85 Save $40
The Amazon Echo Show 5 is one of the best and most affordable smart displays available today, and right now, you can get yours for less.
Echo Show 8$75 $130 Save $55
The Amazon Echo Show 8 is one of the best and most affordable smart displays available today, and right now, you can get yours for less. It arrives with an 8-inch display, stereo sound, and other great features.
Wacom One Digital Drawing Tablet with Screen$260 $400 Save $140
The Wacom One HD Creative Pen Display is a fantastic drawing tablet with a 13.3-inch screen and graphics motor, making it one of the best options for those who love to draw on the go, as you can also connect it to your smartphone. In addition, it includes training and software for you to create fantastic art, and it's the perfect tool for editing, drawing, design, and education.
Wacom Intuos Pro$144 $200 Save $56
Wacom's Intuos Pro Medium Bluetooth Graphics Drawing Tablet is an amazing tool for any graphic artist, as it arrives with eight customizable ExpressKeys, and an 8192 Pressure Sensitive Pro Pen 2 in the box to get you drawing on your favorite Windows or Mac OS-powered laptop.
Apple Watch Series 8$679 $749 Save $70
Apple Watch Series 8 takes the crown from Series 7, becoming the best wearable to buy and keeping track of your fitness levels and notifications. It promises all-day battery life and a new body temperature sensor to improve metric accuracy.
Apple Watch Series 7$618 $749 Save $131
The Apple Watch Series 7 is still one of the best smartwatches available on the market, as it delivers excellent fitness tracking sensors, an always-on display, water resistance, and other cool features.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5$229 $280 Save $51
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features iterative changes that improve the package sold previously. If you're looking for an affordable WearOS-based smartwatch, this is the best option to consider. It comes with improved battery life and faster-charging capabilities.
Galaxy Watch 4$169 $250 Save $81
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the device to pick if you're looking for a fitness-centric smartwatch that doesn't hurt your wallet. It's lightweight, lasts a full day, and it has all the features you need to track your health and focus on activities.
Google Pixel Watch$350 $400 Save $50
The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch from the software giant, and it's been in the works for multiple years. The watch is powered by Wear OS 3 and has Google Assistant, Fitbit health tracking features, and more.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$200 $249 Save $49
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro look just like their predecessors, but they will deliver better sound quality and longer battery life.
Apple Airpods Pro$220 $249 Save $29
The AirPods Pro will deliver amazing sound quality, and tons of amazing features, including active noise cancelation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and more.
Apple AirPods Max$500 $549 Save $49
The Apple AirPods Max is powered by the Apple H1 chip in each earcup, and it contains eight microphones to cancel out noise. It's one of the best wireless headphones for Apple users, and it can last for up to 20 hours on a single charge.
OnePlus Buds Z$30 $50 Save $20
These fairly affordable true earbuds from OnePlus pack quite a punch, thanks to their solid bass output and balanced sound profile. Their have a comfortable angled earbud design and are claimed to last 20 hours on a single charge.
Google Pixel Buds Pro$150 $200 Save $50
The Google Pixel Buds Pro is the flagship wireless earbuds from the software giant. It packs Volume EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, wireless charging and all of the Google Assistant features you need.
Echo Buds$80 $120 Save $40
Amazon Echo Buds feature the company’s new Active Noise Cancellation technology that cancels twice as much noise as the first generation. They use inner and outer microphones to intelligently estimate sound pressure in your eardrum to generate the inverse signal to cancel out unwanted noise.
Bose Frames Tenor$125 $249 Save $124
The Bose Frames Tenor are redesigned luxury sunglasses that feature a refined square frame, keyhole bridge, and polarized lenses. They have advanced mic and Bluetooth capabilities, allowing for clear calls and music listening. The glasses have a long battery life and can be charged in just one hour.
Xbox Series S$250 $300 Save $50
The Xbox Series S is one of the best gaming consoles available today. It packs 10GB RAM, 512GB storage, a custom CPU/GPU, and other great features to have you playing your favorite games.
We will add more deals as soon as they become available, so don't forget to come back every once in a while to see if you find the perfect gift for your love.