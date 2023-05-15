The Google Pixel Fold was announced on May 10, at the Google I/O Developers Conference. It's the first foldable smartphone from the software giant, and you should know that the device doesn't come with a power adapter. Inside the box, you'll receive only the bare essentials, including a USB-C to USB-C cable, a warranty card, a Switch adapter, manuals, and a SIM ejector pin. If you don't already have the 30W USB-C power adapter, you'll likely have to pick up a charger to juice up your new foldable in the shortest time possible.

Here, we collected some of the best USB-C chargers and wireless chargers that provide fast, and comfortable charging speeds to keep the lights on, on your new foldable.

Related: Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which one should you get?

Best USB-C chargers for Google Pixel Fold