Bluetooth earbuds are everywhere now, from the subway to the mall to the gym. And it's no wonder why — the best wireless earbuds provide excellent features and sound quality without breaking the bank, all while freeing you from those pesky wires. However, even though wireless earbuds are incredibly convenient, it's always a smart move to have a pair of wired USB-C earbuds on standby, or you might just prefer them.

The good news is that the USB-C port has become universal. Apple has finally embraced it by adding it to the iPhone 15 series, bidding farewell to the Lightning connector. And the best part is that this USB-C port is versatile, just like any other USB-C port on Android smartphones. You can use it for extending the display of your iPhone, connecting external drives or other accessories, and, yes, even plugging in your wired USB-C earphones.

With the iPhone 15 adopting the USB-C port, you can expect the market for accessories using this port to explode. Many USB-C earbuds have already entered the market, allowing users to leverage their new port for audio. Thankfully, there's a wide selection of USB-C earphones available, and here are the best USB-C wired earbuds available right now.