While Apple is known to offer some of the best displays with their MacBook line of devices, the small screen on a laptop can often be limiting to your productivity or perhaps even your multimedia experience. So in this guide, we’ve listed twelve USB-C monitors for your MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro to help you make the most of your device with a second screen.

LG UltraFine 4K USB C Everything The UltraFine 4K is a 24-inch display (3840x2160) with a Nano IPS Panel that supports the P3 Wide Color Gamut and has a peak brightness of 500 nits. It has a simple design that doesn't go out of the way and features only USB-C ports. Its two Thunderbolt 3 ports are also capable of 85W power delivery. View at Amazon

ViewSonic VG2455-2K One with an Ergonomic Stand This 24-inch 2K (2560x1440) option from ViewSonic comes with a stand that allows a 40-degree tilt. Its selection of ports includes a Type C port, Type-A ports, an HDMI 1.4, a VGA port, and a Display Port. It's also capable of 60W power delivery. View at Amazon

LG UltraFine 5K A High-Resolution Partner This 27-inch 5K display (5120x2880) is a unit capable of 500 nits of brightness and color accurate visuals by supporting 99 percent of the P3 Color Gamut. It features four USB-C ports on the back, one of which is the Thunderbolt 3 variant and can provide up to 94W through Power Delivery. View at Amazon

LG 27UK850-W An HDR 10 Compatible Display LG 27UK850-W is a monitor you should consider if you're looking for a 27-inch unit (3840 X 2160) that has sRGB support, as it covers 99 percent of this spectrum. It has a refresh rate of 60Hz and features AMD's FreeSync technology. View at Amazon

BenQ DesignVue PD2705Q Ideal for Graphics Designers The DesignVue PD2705Q is a 27-inch 2K display (2560 x 1440) ideal for creative professionals due to its low Delta E value (less than three). It also features a set of pre-configured modes that may cater to the content displayed on the monitor. Its USB-C connection can deliver 65W of power. View at Amazon

Dell P3221D A Borderless Experience This 31.5-inch QHD (2560 X 1440) monitor from Dell is a great option to pick if you're on the lookout for an elegant external display. It features four USB-A's, one HDMI, one Display Port. and one USB-C, the last of which supports 65W power delivery along with video and audio. View at Amazon

BenQ PD3220U Similar to PD2705Q mentioned earlier in terms of features, this 32-inch 4K (3840x2160) monitor from BenQ supports 95 percent of the DCI-P3 Gamut, 100 percent of sRGB, and Rec.709 color space meaning it's perfect for professionals. The display features two USB-C ports and allows for 85W of power delivery. It comes with a Hotkey Puck that can switch between presets with ease. View at Amazon

BenQ EW3280U The Display for Entertainment The EW3280U is an option for those who enjoy consuming content when at a desk. Its 32-inch 4K (3840x2160) display supports 95 percent of the DCI-P3 Gamut, ensuring great visuals. An audio system that consists of 2.1 channel speakers and a 5W subwoofer is responsible for delivering better sound quality. View at Amazon

Asus ZenScreen Portability with a Built-in Battery Asus ZenScreen is an option for those of you who are on the move. It features a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare panel with a peak brightness of 220 nits. This version also features a 7800mAh battery and stereo speakers. Its included cover allows it to prop up in landscape or portrait orientations. View at Amazon

BOIFUN 15.8 Portable Screen An Affordable Alternative A screen similar to Asus ZenScreen, the BOIFUN portable display is an option to consider if you're on a budget. It has a peak brightness of 250 nits and supports 100 percent of the sRGB Gamut. It can connect to your computer via an included Type-C to Type-C cable and features an additional Type-C port to keep it powered, in case you don't want to use your laptop's battery. View at Amazon

Dell UltraSharp 38 Curved Monitor U3818DW For an Immersive Experience The U3818DW is a 37.5-inch WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) curved screen worth considering if you have a large table and prefer having a large canvas to work. Its Infinity Edge design allows for a level of immersion that's hard for smaller displays to acquire. View at Amazon

LG 34WN80C-B An UltraWide with HDR Compatibility This 34-inch option from LG is a widescreen option that offers WQHD (3440 X 1440) resolution along with support for 99 percent of the sRGB color gamut. It's rated to have a typical maximum brightness of 300 nits, and its USB-C connection allows for power delivery up to 60W. View at Amazon

Our Recommendations for the Best MacBook USB C Monitor

If you find yourself working with limited space but can’t work with a smaller screen on the laptop, a perfect segment to start looking at are the 24-inch monitors. If you’ve already adapted to the dongle life with your MacBook, the LG UltraFine 4K is a great option to consider. While it’s plain-looking, it offers brightness levels that are unmatched by many devices in its price range, and its USB C array can make use of all your adapters. If that’s not the case, the ViewSonic VG2455-2K is also a great place to start. At the cost of reduced resolution, you end up gaining more inputs than you would have with the UltraFine 4K.

Next, if you’re looking to up your screen size by a bit, BenQ’s DesignVue PD2705Q or BenQ EW3280U are the options you should be considering. The DesignVue will ensure high-quality details with your work files, so you never miss any information, and the EW3280U will make sure to give you an enjoyable viewing experience with its sub-woofer audio system.

If you’re always on the move, the BOIFUN 15.8-inch portable display is a cost-effective option that you may want to carry around, but if you remain tight at a table and often have your MacBook docked, Dell’s U3818DW is a great option to add to your setup.