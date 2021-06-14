While the MacBook Pro line of devices has improved immensely over the last few years to provide users with a great experience of performance and design, the decision to offer only USB-C ports has become a point of contention for many power users. This has led to the significant growth of the adapter segment in the accessory market, and devices that offer more ports are now available in droves. But which one should you pick? To help you answer this question, in this guide we list twelve of the best USB C hubs for the MacBook Pro, which we think you should buy.

UGREEN USB-C Hub Only four USB-A Ports This option from UGREEN is perfect for those looking to get several peripherals connected without breaking the bank. Its 4 USB-A ports can connect to mice, keyboards, HDDs, or SSDs. If using this hub with a mobile device, ensure that you power it through its micro-USB port. Doing this will allow specific models of external storage to work, as they may not function otherwise. View at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand 8-in-2 One with a Lightning port Anker's PowerExpand 8-in-2 is a hub that offers the ability to connect to a 5K display. This particular eight-port model also features a lightning connector, which you can use to attach accessories like Apple's Lightning-based headphone adapter -- allowing you to hear a 48Khz/24-bit audio transmission. View at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand 9-in-2 An option with a Thunderbolt port Anker's PowerExpand 9-in-2 is another hub that uses two ports, but offers a Thunderbolt USB-C port (and another USB C connection) in exchange. It can achieve data transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps and features an AUX port, an ethernet port, two USB-A ports, and SD card slots. View at Amazon

Satechi USB-C On-The-Go Multiport Adapter A 9-in-1 Option The Satechi On-The-Go Adapter is the one to pick if you're someone always on the move but has a dedicated work set up at home. The hub comes packaged with two cables -- one long and another short -- that can be interchanged based on where you're working. It offers a combination including HDMI and VGA display ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and SD card slots. View at Amazon

Satechi Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter V2 One with three USB-A Ports The Satechi Aluminium Multi-Port V2 features six ports and is available in three color options to match Apple's line of MacBooks. The connections offered here include three USB-A ports, two slots for SD cards (micro and standard), an HDMI out, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a USB-C port that allows for pass-through charging of up to 60W. View at Amazon

Satechi Slim Aluminum Type-C Multi-Port Adapter V2 Satechi's Slim Option The Satechi Slim Aluminium Multi-Port V2 is an accessory similar to the last option mentioned, but it features less ports. In addition to its Ethernet, HDMI, and USB-C Port, users will only be able to have two USB A ports and SD card slots on this unit. It comes in three color options that include Space Grey, Silver, and Gold. View at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand 8-in-1 One with an Ethernet Port Unlike Anker's PowerExpand 8-in-2, which used two of your MacBook's USB C ports, this model connects via one and offers several port options, except for one that has Thunderbolt capability. Users can find two USB Type C, two Type-A, an Ethernet slot, HDMI port, and two SD card slots; one micro and another normal. View at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand+ 11-in-1 Support for 4K 60Hz Anker's PowerExpand 11-in-1 is a hub option to consider if you need the functionality of a dedicated cable dock in a setup that's easy to pick up and move. Its eleven ports consist of an HDMI and DisplayPort connection, three USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm audio jack, two SD card slots, and two USB-C -- one of which is also responsible for power delivery. View at Amazon

HP USB-C Hub G2 HP's Travel Option HP USB-C Hub G2 is a great option to consider if you're looking for a hub that can hold its place. With its long connecting cable, the USB hub has enough leeway to ensure it always lays flat on a table or can be rested against an object. It has a VGA, HDMI, two USB-A, and one USB-C port. The hub can also keep your device charged by delivering up to 90W of power through it. View at HP

Kingston Nucleum A 7-in-1 Option This option from Kingston is perfect for creators because it supports SDHC, SDXC SD, and micro SD cards with its card reading ports. Its remaining ports include a USB-C connection capable of passing power through to your laptop, another Type C responsible for data, and then two USB A's and an HDMI port. View at Amazon

Lasuney Triple Display A 13-in-1 Hub This affordable 13-in-1 option from Lasuney offers five USB ports, which includes three of the 3.0 standard and two featuring 2.0. The latter can connect to peripherals, while the other three perform data transfer. There's also a gigabit ethernet port present if needed and a CTIA standard 3.5mm audio-mic port. View at Amazon

LENTION USB-C Multi-Port Hub Offers four USB-A Ports This option from LENTION is perfect for those who need several connections but are looking for a splash of color. Its 4 USB-A ports can connect to mice, keyboards, HDDs, or SSDs, and the USB C port can pass 60W of power through to your MacBook. The HDMI port can output 4K footage at 30Hz, and lowered resolutions increase that number to 60Hz. View at Amazon

Our Recommended USB-C Hubs for MacBook Pro

As you might already know, these USB hubs aim to make using your MacBook Pro a lot simpler and increase the versatility of the device. While having more ports may be essential, picking accessories with connections you may not use and only add extra cost is not ideal.

So our recommendation would be to pick Satechi’s Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter V2. Its design makes it compact enough to throw into any bag and carry around for all the possible expandability you might need. If you tend to connect to external displays, it also includes an HDMI port capable of a 4K 60Hz transmission. The Gigabit Ethernet port allows for wired connectivity if you’re not one for Wi-fi. Also, the three USB-A connections and single USB C port capable of passing power through to your laptop are inclusions most hubs should have. If you don’t need all the ports this USB C hub offers, you should consider getting its slimmer counterpart for your MacBook Pro.

If you’re on a budget and are only looking to increase the count on the number of peripherals you can use with your MacBook Pro, then the UGREEN four-port hub is a great option to start your hunt. It offers four USB-A ports and a micro USB connection on its compact body.