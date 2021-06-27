With the iPad becoming a more capable device due to its increasing support for external accessories and applications, the single USB-C port that it offers can be a limiting factor for many users. In this guide, we’ve listed twelve of the best USB-C Hubs you should consider buying for your iPad Pro to make the most of its performance and features.

Note: Most of these hubs will function with any MacBook, provided their design allows them.

Satechi Mobile Pro Hub Compact and Snug Satechi's Pro Mobile Hub is the perfect little accessory if you need only a handful of connections to make your iPad more versatile. It offers a passthrough USB-C connection that supports the PD standard, an HDMI port capable of 4K playback, a USB 3.0 port for external storage, and a 3.5mm jack for wired audio. View at Amazon

Satechi Slim Multi-Port Adapter V2 Versatile and Slim The Satechi Slim Multi-Port Adapter V2 is a great option to pick if you prefer having less to carry. It offers two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, SD Card slots(micro and standard), and an HDMI port, making it a highly versatile option for its size. View at Amazon

Satechi USB-C On-The-Go Adapter A 9-in-1 Option While bulkier than the previously listed options, this accessory from Satechi is an option for iPad Pro power users and those who work in offices that use older connectors like VGA. The availability of an Ethernet port also adds to its versatility. View at Amazon

Anker USB-C Hub Compact SD Card-ready Option While compact like the first option on this list, the Anker USB-C Hub has a slightly different design due to its cable and also replaces the 3.5mm jack for an additional USB-A port and SD Card slots that make it handy. View at Amazon

Anker PowerPort Powered to Ensure Everything Works The Anker PowerPort 5-in-1 Charger and Hub is the option to consider if you often find yourself connecting older hardware to your iPad. The current flowing through the adapter ensures that hard disks that were previously not recognized by the tablet are now functioning normally. View at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand+ The One for Every Requirement Anker's PowerExpand+ adds to the iPad a variety of ports that would make a computer jealous. It features a USB-C port capable of delivering 100W of power and has three USB-A and a single USB-C port alongside an SD card reader and 3.5mm jack, to name a few of the available connections. View at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand Direct Snug and Versatile This plug-in accessory from Anker is a great option if you're looking for a snug fit with several ports. It features a USB-C PD connection that allows for 60W charging, an HDMI port capable of streaming 4K quality feed at 60Hz, a USB 3.0 port, SD card slots, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. View at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand SSD Additional Storage with USB-C Hub With the prices that Apple charges for internal storage upgrades, getting a device that can store lots of data can be expensive. So the Anker PowerExpand SSD is an option that can help with its internal 256GB SSD. The hub also features two USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C PD port, and an HDMI connection. View at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand Ethernet Hub Sleek and Support for Ethernet This long rectangular hub is perfect for those with not a lot of space to spare. It features six ports, two USB-A 3.0 ports, an HDMI connection, an Ethernet port, and two USB-C connectors, one of which supports the PD standard and allows 60W of power to pass through. View at Amazon

Baseus 6-in-1 Adapter Convenient Clip-on System The Baseus 6-in-1 adapter is the one to pick if you're looking for an adapter with an easy-to-carry design. It also offers a different look from most options on this list. Its port selection includes a 60W USB-C PD port, an HDMI 2.0 connector, a 3.5mm headphone jack, SD card slots, and a USB-A port. View at Amazon

Byeasy USB-C Hub Stand Perfect for On-the-go Use If you move around with your iPad a lot or find yourself sitting in a cramped space, this stand from Byeasy is an option to consider. It features two USB-A, one USD-C PD, and an HDMI port, alongside SD card slots and a 3.5mm headphone jack. View at Amazon

Satechi Aluminum Stand and Hub Premium Fit and Finish If budget is not an issue, and you're looking for a well-built option, then the Satechi Aluminum Stand and Hub is a 6-in-1 option you should consider. It features a 60W USB-C PD port, a 4K 60Hz capable HDMI connection, a USB-A port, SD card readers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. View at Amazon

Our Recommended USB-C Hubs for iPad Pro

If you’re on a budget, then the Anker USB-C 5-in-1 Hub is the most cost-effective option to pick. Its port array includes two USB-A 3.0, which will make connecting a keyboard and mouse or external storage easy. But if you’ll be using older hard drives, we suggest you consider the Anker PowerPort because an iPad can lack the power required by an external HDD, and this unit can help deal with such situations.

If you want to avoid having to carry any additional accessories, then the Anker PowerExpand with the built-in SSD is another USB-C hub perfect for your iPad Pro. Apple’s charges for internal storage expansions are significant, and getting an additional 256GB with the advantage of more ports is a good deal. It’s also one of the best accessories for your Mac, if you’re looking for more storage.

Lastly, if you tend to use your iPad more professionally, having it propped on a stand can be helpful. The Satechi USB Hub Stand is a premium option you should look into for such use. Not only will it help you get a better view of what you’re working on, but it’ll add more functionality with its array of ports. It’s highly similar in function to the HumanCentric USB Stand featured in our guide to the best stand for MacBooks.