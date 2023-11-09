Apple's iPhone 15 series marked a significant change from previous years' models — the jump to USB-C port. All iPhone 15 series devices come with a USB-C port on the bottom, offering new possibilities that were not available ever before. With the USB-C port, you can charge your iPhone using the same cable as your Mac, iPad, or other Android phones. That's not all — the USB-C port enables external display support for your iPhone 15.
Another noteworthy feature of the iPhone 15's USB-C port is the ability to connect external pen drives or flash drives for data transfer. This is why we suggest considering the base 128GB or 256GB model, as you can easily transfer photos and videos from your iPhone to an external drive using the Photos app. If you're wondering which USB-C flash drives are best for your iPhone 15 series device, we've compiled a list of top options below:
Samsung Type-C USB Flash DriveEditor's Choice
Vansuny Type C Flash DriveBest Value
SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive LuxeWorks with all iPhones
Kingston DataTraveler MaxMaximum Storage on a Budget
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive GoIdeal for iPhone-to-Laptop Transfers
Best USB-C Thumb Drives for iPhone 15
Samsung Type-C USB Flash DriveEditor's Choice
If you need a dependable and budget-friendly storage option, consider the Samsung Type-C USB Flash Drive. It features up to 256GB storage and doesn't cost a lot. Transfer speeds are good too, at 400MB/s, and this product comes with robust durability features, including waterproof, shock-proof, temperature-proof etc.
Vansuny Type C Flash DriveBest Value
If you're on a budget and prefer an affordable option, check out the Vansuny Type C Flash Drive. It provides 128GB of storage at a lower price compared to the other drives on this list. Additionally, it includes a USB-A port, simplifying transfers to your laptop or PC.
SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive LuxeWorks with all iPhones
The SanDisk iXpand Luxe is a great option if you have older iPhone models at home. It features a USB-C port as well as a Lightning Connector so you can store all of your family photos and videos in one place. It has a companion app as well.
Kingston DataTraveler MaxMaximum Storage on a Budget$49 $54 Save $5
This is the best USB-C flash drive for those who want maximum storage. This thumb drive comes with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port that is capable of transferring data at up to 1,000MB/s. It also comes with a unique ridged casing design that prevents it from falling off the table and also includes a handy keyring loop.
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive GoIdeal for iPhone-to-Laptop Transfers
If you need to back up photos from your iPhone to your laptop, it's a good idea to choose a flash drive with a USB-A port on one end. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go is an excellent choice for this purpose. This high-performance USB 3.1 Gen 1 drive also offers speedy read speeds of up to 150MB/s.
Amazon Basics Ultra Flash DriveAffordable Pick$18 $24 Save $6
For a budget-friendly alternative, check out the Amazon Basics Ultra Flash Drive. It comes with a starting storage capacity of 128GB and also offers a 256GB option for not-so-high price. Plus, it supports USB 3.1 speeds for faster data transfer.
iDiskk 4-in-1 USB 3.0 Flash DriveBest All-in-One Solution
If you often transfer files between various devices, the iDissk Photo Stick is a fantastic flash drive. It comes with USB-C, USB-A, and Lightning connectors, making it easy to move files between the iPhone 15 series and other devices. It offers base 128GB storage and is available in 1TB variant as well.
Anker USB-C SD Card ReaderTransform Your SD Card into a Thumb Drive
If you have an extra SD card lying around, then the Anker USB-C SD Card Reader is for you. Just insert your SD card into this device, and you can easily transfer data from your iPhone using the USB-C port. It can also be used with other devices, including laptops, PCs, iPads, and Android phones.
Which external storage device should you buy for iPhone 15?
If you've checked out the list and are still unsure about which external storage device to choose for your iPhone 15, here are our recommendations:
- Best Budget Option: If you're searching for an affordable pen drive with ample storage at a low price, consider the Vansuny Type C Flash Drive. It offers 128GB of storage without breaking the bank. Other excellent choices include Samsung's Type-C USB Flash Drive, which delivers high-speed performance at 400MB/s and comes with robust durability features like waterproofing, shock resistance, and more.
- Best All-in-One Thumb Drive: If you need a versatile pen drive that not only supports Type-C for your new iPhone 15 but also other connectors, the iDiskk 4-in-1 USB 3.0 Flash Drive is a great pick. It has USB-C for your Mac and iPhone 15, a Lightning connector for your older iPhone, and USB-A for your laptop and PC. Another solid option is the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe.
There you have it – these are the top iPhone 15 USB-C flash drives available. Once you've selected the right USB-C storage device for your iPhone, be sure to explore our other guides, such as the best screen protectors, chargers, and cases, to enhance your iPhone experience even further.