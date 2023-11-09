Apple's iPhone 15 series marked a significant change from previous years' models — the jump to USB-C port. All iPhone 15 series devices come with a USB-C port on the bottom, offering new possibilities that were not available ever before. With the USB-C port, you can charge your iPhone using the same cable as your Mac, iPad, or other Android phones. That's not all — the USB-C port enables external display support for your iPhone 15.

Another noteworthy feature of the iPhone 15's USB-C port is the ability to connect external pen drives or flash drives for data transfer. This is why we suggest considering the base 128GB or 256GB model, as you can easily transfer photos and videos from your iPhone to an external drive using the Photos app. If you're wondering which USB-C flash drives are best for your iPhone 15 series device, we've compiled a list of top options below:

Best USB-C Thumb Drives for iPhone 15