Need to quickly charge your brand new Pixel 7 series device? Read this guide to learn about some of the best options available to buy.

Google Pixel 7 is available for purchase starting today (you can find the best deals right here). While the smartphones have seen an overall improvement over the previous generation, one of the quirks still remains — the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro ship without a charger in the box. While there are plenty of USB-C power adapters available out there, we have curated a list of the best USB-C-based chargers that you should pick up for your brand-new Pixel 7 series device.

Google 30W USB-C Charger

Google's official 30W USB-C charger is one of the best power adapters you can buy for your Pixel 7. Google says the Pixel 7 goes from 0-50% in just about 30 minutes when charged using the official adapter. It features a white-matte finish, which looks great with the USB-C to USB-C cable Google supplies in the box of the Pixel 7. And in case you have lost the cable that comes in the box, it's also available in a charger and cable bundle for a relatively low price. The manufacturer also mentions it uses recycled materials to create the plastic enclosure.

Anker 511 Nano 3

Anker is one of the big names in this industry. Its 511 Nano 3 30W of power via USB-C PPS, but it is quite compact in size, and you can carry it even in your pocket. Anker claims the Nano 3 is about 70% smaller than Google's official charger. It also comes with features like a folding prong design and ActiveShield 2.0, which will safeguard your Pixel 7 by intelligently monitoring its temperature, earning it a place on this list. And oh, if you're keeping track, this charger also made it to our best chargers for iPhone 14 collection, so it is truly one of the best chargers for all modern devices.

Spigen 45W ArcStation Pro

The ArcStation Pro is Spigen's best charger line-up. These chargers not only offer a compact clean-looking design, but they also come with two USB-C ports so you can charge your other devices, along with the Pixel 7, as well. We did a whole article on why this charger is the best for iPhone 14 series, but now the brand has added support for Google Pixel 7 as well, making it one of the best options in this list. The 45W variant is not the only one Spigen offers; there are also 30W and 65W variants.

Ultranet 30W USB-C Charger

The Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro already cost a lot, and if you're not looking to spend a lot on its power adapter and are on the market for a cheaper alternative, there is no better option than the Ultranet 30W USB-C charger. And it's not short on features as well. Like the other chargers in this list, the Ultranet power adapter also supports 30W output with the USB-PD PSS standard. It's also available in a number of color options, including purple, green, pink, white, and black.

Baseus 30W Dual Port Charger

Next, we have the Baseus 30W dual-port USB-C charger. This charger, like the official Google charger for Pixel 7, offers 30W PD. In addition to offering one USB-C port and one USB-A port, this Baseus charger offers a foldable mechanism, making it easy to carry when traveling. It also comes with a custom SuperSi chip, ensuring your Pixel 7 doesn't overheat or overcharge during the charging cycle. You also get 1 year of warranty.

UGREEN Nexode Mini 45W

Source: Bytexd

Another great option on the list is the UGREEN Nexode Mini 45W. The accessory offers the advantages of Anker's 511 Nano 3 but does one better by offering an additional USB-C port and 15W more power. As a matter of fact, you can also use it to charge laptops like the MacBook Air or Chromebooks using the 45W output via the single USB-C port. The dual port adapter splits the power into 25W and 20W when both are active. When using the dual-port functionality, the adapter splits the power into 25W and 20W so you can charge your devices simultaneously.

EHO 100W USB-C GaN Charger

Now, if you're looking for a complete charging solution that is capable of charging not only your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro but other devices in your house as well, the EHO 100W GaN chargers is one of the best affordable options out there. It offers two USB-C ports which can supply up to 100W of power, one USB-C port that supplies up to 20W of power (perfect for your new Pixel Watch), and a good-old USB-A port for charging older devices. Thanks to GaN III technology, this charger is quite compact in size and offers overheating protection as well.